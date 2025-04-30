In an awards ceremony held in London last week, Canon and CVP announced the winning films from the third annual Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards, highlighting the incredible talent of emerging artists.

Now recognized as a key event in the filmmaking calendar, these awards were established in 2023 to celebrate the creative abilities of individuals aged 18-25 from the UK and Ireland through the medium of short films. The awards focus on the pressing stories of young people, and this year's competition was an outstanding display of technical filmmaking, editing, and storytelling skills.

As a relatively new competition, each year has seen a significant increase in entries from across the UK and Ireland, along with notable improvements in quality.

Filmmaker, Editor, Colourist, and one of this year's judges, Ollie Kenchington, commented, "This year we have seen a marked improvement in the standard of submissions, and we were all especially pleased to see some incredible submissions to the new commercial category. Three years in, we continue to be blown away by the quality of the films being made by emerging filmmakers across the UK and Ireland."

The Awards evening, hosted by TV personality and presenter Alex Zane, celebrated winners across the categories of Fictional Short, Documentary, Music Video, Overall Winner, and new for 2025, Commercial. The winners of these awards are:

Fictional Short: George Cook (From The Sun, You Fell)

George Cook (From The Sun, You Fell) Documentary: Olz McCoy (Uhuru)

Olz McCoy (Uhuru) Music Video: Kai Masamitsu Kirkpatrick (Freudian by TDARQ)

Kai Masamitsu Kirkpatrick (Freudian by TDARQ) Commercial: Ike Laseinde (The Art of Expression)

Ike Laseinde (The Art of Expression) Overall Winner: Kai Masamitsu Kirkpatrick (Freudian by TDARQ)

Freudian - Tdarq (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Above: The Grand Prize-winning music video Freudian by TDARQ

The overall prize went to filmmaker Kai Masamitsu Kirkpatrick for his enthralling music video titled Freudian by TDARQ, which featured exceptional effects and a narrative divided into three parts, each resembling a miniature short film within the main piece.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kirkpatrick was awarded the prize of a Canon EOS C80, RF 24-70mm f/2.8L lens, a Tilta Pro Filmmaker Kit, one-day onset experience with a judge of his choice, and £700 worth of CVP vouchers, also received by each category winner.

In addition to the main categories, a new Audience Choice Award was presented during the event, determined by those in attendance. This award was given to Julia Mervis for her comedic documentary The Golden Postbox. Mervis was awarded a £500 CVP voucher and a Tilta Khronos Pro and Promax case.

(Image credit: Canon)

Speaking on this year's awards, Marketing Director at Canon UK & Ireland Neale Conroy said, "Stories in Motion continues to be an exceptional platform for celebrating the innovative spirit of young creatives. This year, we saw a surge in immersive storytelling and cutting-edge visual techniques, aligning perfectly with Canon's commitment to pushing the boundaries of imaging technology. This competition not only provides emerging talents with invaluable exposure to industry professionals but also showcases their remarkable ability to blend creativity with technology. The quality of work presented by this year's participants has truly surpassed our expectations, highlighting the future of cinematic excellence."

These awards offer great insight into the contemporary world of filmmaking, and with so many talented creators showcasing their projects, it's clear that the future of filmmaking is in safe hands!

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best Canon cameras and the best cameras for filmmaking.