Your GoPro and Insta360 cameras are getting a massive upgrade, and It's all thanks to Apple

At WWDC 2025 this week, Apple announced that Insta360, GoPro, and Canon had been partnering with company to develop native support for their cameras for the next version of VisionOS, visionOS 26. Insta360 has clarified what that actually means for creators using the X5 or Ace Pro 2 cameras.

Apple has developed new parts of the QuickTime file, which it is calling an APMP (Apple Projected Media Profile), which can be used to describe the lenses and image produced by non-traditional cameras, including cameras with stitching, like the Insta360 X5.

“Apple’s support for native playback of 360-degree and wide field-of-view video on Apple Vision Pro is a game changer that brings immersive storytelling full circle,” said Max Richter, VP of Marketing at Insta360. “Soon, with visionOS 26, you’ll be able to relive these awesome moments from Insta360 X5 and Ace Pro 2 like you’re there all over again.”

The Apple Presentation linked below explains the different kinds of camera facilitated by the new APMP tool, and how they differ from traditional imaging. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple's Jon Logan provided a detailed explanation of APMP for developers and video tech geeks at WWDC which can be seen here. It provides a clear explaination of the difference between rectilinear (flat) video formats and the alternatives that exist out there.

Apple's improved software, as the company puts it "has built-in support for popular camera vendors' lens projection parameters and field of view modes" – that's not just my pick for best 360-degree camera, the Insta360 X5 but the GoPro Max (when it comes to spherical 360).

More than spherical 360 – in which you'll be able to look around the room (or outdoor space) after the fact, there is also support for the wide-angle lenses of popular action cameras – again the Ace Pro 2 (and, inevitably, GoPro Hero 13 Black).

Insta360 has a tradition of cooperating with Apple, from being the first 360 degree camera that made it to Apple Stores, to the Flow 2 Pro's support for Apple's DockKit, meaning iPhone users had on-device access to the gimbal's features.

visionOS 26 is not expected to be fully available until this fall, though Apple developers can access early versions now and traditionally the iOS beta comes out about a month after WWDC.