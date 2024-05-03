Insta360 AcePro's 2nd firmware update adds features as prices comes down!

The Insta360 AcePro has had its second major firmware update this year, v1.0.51, and the new update has brought with it some significant improvements, not least to the Horizon Lock feature which now works on camera, and in terms of device connectivity.

I reviewed the AcePro at launch and found it to be a very useful device, albeit a bit different to the core contenders from DJI and GoPro for a slot on the best action cameras list. What makes it special is that it seems to put the needs of walk-and-talk vloggers and others ahead of going for sheer compactness, and so it's good to see that the firmware improvements further these goals.

For one thing, firmware supports control using popular Bluetooth microphones – including the DJI Mic, DJI Mic 2, AirPods and some motorcycle helmet sets. Secondly, the in-camaera horizon lock is more flexible, meaning you can shoot at 4K in 45-degree or 360-degree modes and the horizon will stay flat level.

There are also improvements to the low-light abilities that the device is already noted for, improving anti-flicker. The 'PureVideo' mode (which is used at night) now supports the 'pre-record' feature (already on normal video) which records up to 15 seconds before the shutter is pressed.

On the same day the firmware shipped, the US RRP is dropping from $449.99 to $399.99.

Insta360 modestly list the improvements as:

"1. For improved security, the camera's default Wi-Fi password has been randomized. After updating, enter the new password in your phone's Wi-Fi settings. You can check the new password via the shortcut menu on the camera, select Settings, then Wi-Fi Settings.

2. New audio algorithm with improved wind noise reduction.

3. 360º and 45º Horizon Lock now available in-camera.

4. Improved algorithm for better image quality and true-to-life colors when underwater.

5. Improvements to Gesture Control accuracy for easier control when underwater.

6. New battery level display. Connect to an external power source or tap the battery icon to see the battery percentage.

7. Supports Clarity Zoom in Burst Photo.

8. Camera stability and user experience improvements."

The Ace Pro can be updated via a USB-C cable from computer, as explained on the Insta360 site, but the easiest way to do the update is via the iPhone or Android app which you've likely already paired it with.

