The Insta360 Flow 2 hopes to make pro-looking phone footage a whole lot easier – and cheaper

Insta360 has unveiled the Flow 2, a fold-up smartphone gimbal that promises “creator-friendly” stabilization and AI smarts at a price that is easier on your wallet than the brand's Flow 2 Pro.

The second-generation Flow keeps the series’ hallmarks of three-axis stabilisation, a built-in selfie stick and tripod, plus a 10-hour battery that can also function as a power bank to top up your phone on the move. Yet the Flow 2 manages to shrink (fold) down small enough to slip into a jacket pocket.

New to the Flow 2 is NFC one-tap shooting, which skips Bluetooth pairing with an instant connection, while an Android-only Quick Launch option opens your native camera the moment you unfold the gimbal.

The Flow 2 also benefits from Deep Track 4.0 – Insta360’s latest AI engine to lock onto multiple faces, re-identify subjects when they’re briefly obstructed, and even keep full groups centred using a Golden-Ratio-inspired Pro Framing Grid. Apple users can also now remotely control their phone using an Apple Watch or a second paired device.

For Android users, and apps that don’t support native tracking, the Flow 2 can be paired with Insta360’s AI Tracker, a clip-on attachment (sold separately or in a bundle with the Flow 2) that can recognize and track faces as well as gestures to start and stop recording.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Designed as an “all-in-one companion”, the Flow 2 also taps into Insta360’s growing ecosystem. The Flow 2 can be paired with the newly announced Mic Air wireless mic, and Insta360's AI Editing Suite that auto-trims clips.

The Insta360 Flow 2 makes a strong case for great value, with the Standard Bundle starting at just $109.99, or $129.99 for the AI Tracker Bundle.

Power users can step up to Flow 2 Pro, which adds hardware treats such as a selfie mirror, tracking ring-light, and transparent motor design, plus advanced moves like 360° infinite-pan tracking and a free-tilt mode.

Co-founder JK Liu says the goal was to “make smartphone shooting that much better… while remaining portable and accessible,” and on first inspection, the Flow 2 looks to have nailed the brief. With its mix of pocketability, long-life power, and genuinely useful AI, this could be the gimbal that finally convinces casual shooters to leave shaky footage behind.

