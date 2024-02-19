I think these are the top 5 Presidents' Day camera deals at Adorama today

If you're in the market for one of the best mirrorless cameras, want one of the best vlogging cameras to start your YouTube career, or you just want to save a little bit of money along the way, we have the thing for you this President's Day.

I check camera prices for a living and I have trawled through Adorama to find you the latest deals this retailer has to offer this President's Day - whether you require one of the best professional cameras or you want the best camera for street photography I have hand-picked the top 5 deals so far that I think you should be spending your money on, so scroll down below:

OM Systems OM-5| was $1,199.99 |now $999.99

SAVE $200 at Adorama. If you're looking for a camera with a compact form factor, perfect for street or travel photography then this 20MP Micro Four Thirds camera with 4K video capabilities is a great choice to take on an adventure.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 85mm f/1.8| was $2,197.99 | now $1,797.99

Save $797.99 at Adorama. The latest flagship from Panasonic sees a sweet reduction of over $700 with this camera that is capable of 6K30p video recording, 24MP stills, and 4K slow-motion.

Kodak Tri-X 400 disposable camera| was $14.95 |now $13 SAVE $1.95 at Adorama. While this isn't the best saving in the world, for $13 you can you can have a lot of fun time with this 27-exposure black & white disposable film camera.

Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR| was $846.95 |now $696.95SAVE $150 at Adorama. If you want to start your YouTube journey as a professional vlogger then this ready-to-shoot kit is the perfect choice to carve out your front-of-camera debut.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II body only| was $3,999 |now £2,999

SAVE $1,000 at Adorama Packed with the latest tech including a superb 51.4MP medium format sensor, 6.5 stop in-body IS, fast and accurate autofocus, and all packed into a body weighing in at only 900g!

While this is an eclectic mix of cameras for professional use that could cover a vast array of photography genres, to the fun and spontaneous Kodak Tri-X disposable camera, there is no denying that all these cameras (maybe not the disposable) offer great discounts on their list price.