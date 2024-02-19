I think these are the top 5 Presidents' Day camera deals at Adorama today

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab these awesome camera deals this Presidents' Day at Adorama while stock lasts!

(Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for one of the best mirrorless cameras, want one of the best vlogging cameras to start your YouTube career, or you just want to save a little bit of money along the way, we have the thing for you this President's Day.

I check camera prices for a living and I have trawled through Adorama to find you the latest deals this retailer has to offer this President's Day -  whether you require one of the best professional cameras or you want the best camera for street photography  I have hand-picked the top 5 deals so far that I think you should be spending your money on, so scroll down below:

OM Systems OM-5|was $1,199.99|now $999.99
SAVE $200 at Adorama. If you're looking for a camera with a compact form factor, perfect for street or travel photography then this 20MP Micro Four Thirds camera with 4K video capabilities is a great choice to take on an adventure. 

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 85mm f/1.8| was $2,197.99 | now $1,797.99
Save $797.99 at Adorama. The latest flagship from Panasonic sees a sweet reduction of over $700 with this camera that is capable of 6K30p video recording, 24MP stills, and 4K slow-motion.

Kodak Tri-X 400 disposable camera|was $14.95|now $13 SAVE $1.95 at Adorama. While this isn't the best saving in the world, for $13 you can you can have a lot of fun time with this 27-exposure black & white disposable film camera.

Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR|was $846.95|now $696.95SAVE $150 at Adorama. If you want to start your YouTube journey as a professional vlogger then this ready-to-shoot kit is the perfect choice to carve out your front-of-camera debut.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II body only|was $3,999|now £2,999
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama Packed with the latest tech including a superb 51.4MP medium format sensor, 6.5 stop in-body IS, fast and accurate autofocus, and all packed into a body weighing in at only 900g!

While this is an eclectic mix of cameras for professional use that could cover a vast array of photography genres, to the fun and spontaneous Kodak Tri-X disposable camera, there is no denying that all these cameras (maybe not the disposable) offer great discounts on their list price.

