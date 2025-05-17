The PowerShot SX740 HS is a compact camera with 40x optical zoom and now discontinued

Despite the frenzy for them, a popular compact camera has been discontinued: the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS is no longer officially on the market.

This news leads us to hope for a new superzoom camera in Canon's PowerShot line. The question now is, which series will it be part of: the G, Z, SX or the new V line?

In today's camera landscape, compacts are in greater demand than supply. Sales data from Japanese giant Map Camera, for example, reveals that the Fujifilm X100VI premium compact was the best-selling model in the 2024 fiscal year and beat full-frame cameras like the Sony A7C II.

Still, Canon has now marked the SX740 HS as discontinued. And while Canon told us that the PowerShot G7 X Mark III remains part of its current lineup, actual stock appears to be nonexistent.

It's not a big surprise that Canon has decided to withdraw its PowerShot SX740 HS from the market. After all, it put a pause on orders back in March – but reports suggest that a successor is on the way.

What PowerShot will it be?

According to a report by Canon Rumors, a new superzoom PowerShot camera is expected to be released later this year, "but we do not know if it will be part of the Z series, or a new line of G series cameras. We don't think we’ll see 'SX' again."

With the PowerShot V series being geared towards video (hence the "V"), it's likely that a new stills-focused PowerShot will be part of a different range. (In addition, in a previous article, the outlet mentioned that a new PowerShot V camera is unlikely to appear this year since it's not typical for new lineups to grow so quickly.)

To give you more context, the manufacturer launched a new line of compact cameras with the Canon PowerShot V1. This, however, turned out to be more of a camera for vlogging, with its focus on video and its 16-50mm lens – a far cry from the 24-960mm superzoom of the discontinued SX740 HS.

With a gaping hole in its lineup, and the appetite greater than ever, the timing is certainly right for a new PowerShot superzoom.

Currently, Canon's PowerShot lineup includes the V1 and V10. At the beginning of the year, Canon confirmed that it "will increase production and sales" of compact cameras. Looks like we are in for a compact camera treat in 2025!

Canon's discontinued compact cameras:

G line

PowerShot G1 X Mark II

PowerShot G1 X Mark III

PowerShot G3 X

PowerShot G5 X

PowerShot G5 Mark II

PowerShot G7 X Mark II

PowerShot G9 X

PowerShot G9 X Mark II

S line

PowerShot SX620 HS

PowerShot SX720 HS

PowerShot SX730 HS

PowerShot SX740 HS

