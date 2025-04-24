Could this be the end of the mighty Nikon D6? Surely the last flagship DSLR Nikon will ever make

The Nikon D6 has been discontinued, according to Japanese news outlet Asobinet, which has reported that the flagship DSLR is “no longer available in camera stores.” It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, the Nikon D6 is not yet listed as an ‘Old Product’ on the Nikon Japan website. But, with several Japanese camera stores having listed the beefy DSLR as ‘discontinued’, I'm assuming it's only a matter of time.

If the Nikon D6’s time truly has come, only three Nikon cameras would remain in the 'Big N's' dwindling DSLR line-up: The mighty Nikon D850, Nikon D780, and Nikon D7500. But the D6’s farewell seems particularly significant, given that it’s almost certainly the very last flagship DSLR Nikon will ever make. Just like the Nikon F6, it brings a tear to the viewfinder!

The Nikon D6 was always a bit of an awkward release. As the last DSLR Nikon launched, it coincided with the manufacturer’s transition into the mirrorless era. Less than two years after the D6’s release, Nikon would launch its first mirrorless flagship, the Nikon Z9, which was actually $1,000 cheaper than the Nikon D6. And yet, the D6 allowed Nikon to cater to professionals who were still more than happy to stand by their F-mount setup and the best DSLRs, and to this day, it offers something that’s lacking in the Z-Series line-up: flagship specs with a 21-MP sensor.

The Nikon D6 was an attractive prospect for professionals who don't want huge 45.7-MP sensors (Image credit: Nikon)

Not all professional photographers want to deal with space-hungry files, especially photo journalists and sports photographers who need to send images to the newsroom or clients ASAP. And although rumors of a high-speed, low-megapixel Z-Series flagship have persisted, we’ve yet to receive any concrete evidence of a so-called Nikon Z9H. Could the D6’s final curtain call be making way for something else?

While some criticised the Nikon D6 as an incremental update to the ground-breaking Nikon D5, it will still head into the annals of camera history as one of the most advanced DSLRs ever made. Unless, of course, we see a DSLR resurgence akin to the film camera resurgence we’re enjoying today...

You might also like...

Are you still into all things DSLR? Here's why the Nikon Df is the DSLR I'd buy today. And if you're looking for the best cheap camera, here's why I think a crusty old DSLR is still the best cheap camera for serious photographers working within a tight budget.