Sony apologizes for delaying its latest lens

Sony Japan has issued an apology regarding the postponed shipment of the Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G lens, now expected to launch this summer.

The company says it decided to postpone the release as a result of global distribution delays, and will announce the new release date as soon as it has been confirmed.

The release date of the Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G lens was initially supposed to be 28 April 2022, and the vague new 'summer' launch date could be any time from June through to September – a minimum delay of at least two months.

Sony Japan also commented on the acceptance of new orders, announcing in its official statement that it has decided to suspend further orders from both distributors and from customers via the Sony store, likely to prevent any further delays or supply and demand stock errors.

The global pandemic affected the camera manufacturing and technology industries drastically, with chip and component shortages leading to halts on production and discontinuing of upcoming cameras and lenses alike – which continue to be impacted by global delays, part shortages and consumer pressures.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to customers who are looking forward to the release as it is just before the release," said Sony in its announcement. "We will do our utmost to deliver the product as soon as possible, and we appreciate your understanding."

According to North American retailer B&H, the lens may start shipping out in the US as early as 24 June, listedon the site as a new item that is coming soon, at a preorder price of $1,198 (AU$1,611.70 approximately). Sony's UK site has the lens listed for £1,299 with shipping estimated from mid May.

We will update the article as and when we have more information.

