Green Monday – the day you've never heard of, but need to know about!

Green Monday – what is it and why have you never heard of it? Green Monday was a phrase coined by eBay back in 2007 and it falls each year on the second Monday of December each year and since its creation it has become the third largest shopping holiday of the festive season.

Why green? The green is meant to signify the American dollar, so it sounds like the retailer is out to make money off you – but if you are clever with your shopping you stand to make some money of your own, so it's a win-win!

So if you're looking for some great deals this Green Monday for that perfect festive gift, we have searched the Internet and found these 10 amazing deals, just in time for the holiday season.

DJI FPV Combo| DJI FPV Combo| was $1,299 | now $999

SAVE $300 Take to the skies with the amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree FOV and 4k 60p video recording.

US DEAL

Atomos Ninja V+ 5.2" 8K Monitor/Recorder Pro Kit | Atomos Ninja V+ 5.2" 8K Monitor/Recorder Pro Kit | was $1,699 | now $1,299

SAVE $400 Magnify your on-camera monitoring and recording options up to 8K 30 and 4K 120 ProRes RAW through HDMI or SDI with this amazing deal.

US DEAL

Nikon 500mm F/5.6E| Nikon 500mm F/5.6E| was £3,597 |now $3,297

SAVE $300 Take advantage of this price cut on Nikon's high performance 500mm. Perfect for wildlife and sports photography, you can carry this lens around all day due to its lightweight and compact size thanks to its Phase Fresnel (PF) lens elements.

US Deal

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo| DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo| was $499 | now $399

SAVE $100 This Combo package brings you 2.7K video recording in a compact package and includes two extra batteries, extra propellers, 2-way charging hub and everything you need and more to get you in the air!

US DEAL

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 chip with Retina Display | Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 chip with Retina Display | was $999 | now $899

SAVE $100 Providing extreme portability, this 13" MacBook Air houses the highly sought-after M1 apple chip along with 8GB of ram and a 256GB PCIe SSD, this is a great Apple deal.

US DEAL

Image Vuze 4K 3D 360 Spherical VR Camera | was $599 | now $199

SAVE $500 Step into the world of VR with 360 degree VR videos and photos in stereoscopic 3D at a price we simply can' t believe - buy now whilst stocks last.

US DEAL - Ends 13 December

Tascam MiNiSTUDIO Creator| Tascam MiNiSTUDIO Creator| was $149.99 |now £99.99

SAVE $50 This is perfect for beginners and intermediate podcasters and content creators looking to make their audio productions stand out on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, and elsewhere. This table top package combines simple hardware with user-friendly software, putting all the essential tools for podcasting and broadcasting right at your fingertips.

US DEAL - Ends 13 December

Sony a7R IVA Kit| Sony a7R IVA Kit| was $3498 |now $2998

SAVE $500 This kit provides you with a camera capable of 61MP, 4K video, 567 phase-detection autofocus points along with an upgraded LCD screen offering 2,359,296 dot resolution. Also included is a Think Tank Photo 7M shoulder bag that's more than capable of storing this camera and versatile set of lenses.

US DEAL - Ends 13 December



Seagate 8TB External Hard Drive| Seagate 8TB External Hard Drive| was $199 | now $149.99

SAVE $50 This 8TB hard drive from Seagate is a great way to store all your photos, videos, music and more. Offering USB 3.1 and suitable for both Mac and PC users this is a great deal on a very large drive.

US Deal - Ends 13 December

Sigma 150-600mm | Sigma 150-600mm | was $1089 | now $729

SAVE $360 With its vast zoom range, compact size and relatively light weight, this lens from Sigma is great for wildlife photography. This deal is for Canon EF and Nikon F mount.

US DEAL - Ends 13 December

Read more:

• Best cheap cameras

• Best cheap mirrorless cameras

• Best cameras for beginners

• Best cameras for kids