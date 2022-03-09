Google Pixel 6a: everything we know so far

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to launch in the next couple of months and we are now seeing a slew of leaks relating to the new camera phone, which will sit below the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Apple’s line-up – offering a similar but more compact look and toned-down specs. Now, the upcoming smartphone has appeared in a Geekbench listing, via GSMArena, confirming the phone will feature Google’s in-house Tensor chipset, 6GB RAM and boot Android 12.

Now we know that the Pixel 6a will carry the Google Tensor chipset as per the Pixel 6, we can safely assume it will inherit all the features available only to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which include Live Translation and Google Assistant voice typing.

From the Geekbench listing we can see the Google Pixel 6a scored 1,050 single-core points and 2,833 points on the multi-core test, putting it in-line with the other two Pixel 6 phones.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Google Pixel 6a: What we’ve heard so far

Reliable leaker, Max Jambor has said we will see the Google Pixel 6a in May this year. This is slightly earlier than normal, but it does make sense as it’s around the same time as we expect the Google IO 2022 event.

Form-wise, the Google Pixel 6a is set to look like the other two Pixel 6 phones but in a more compact design, which is alleged to measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm.

The Pixel 6a, which is expected to have 5G on board, is also rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s said to come without the headphone jack, so users would have to use wireless audio or use an adaptor.

Camera-wise, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter, said to be housed in a visor setup.

