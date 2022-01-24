Google Pixel 6a could arrive in May, according to unofficial leak

It looks like the excellently received Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will soon be joined by a more affordable version of the flagship. According to leaker, Max Jambor, who has a reliable track record, we will see the Google Pixel 6a in May this year. Although this is slightly earlier than normal, it does make sense as it’s around the same time as we expect the Google IO 2022 event, although we are waiting on the official announcement.

Pixel 6A scheduled for MayJanuary 22, 2022 See more

Indeed, tipster Jon Prosser, has put Thursday May 26th forward as the set date for the Pixel Watch to be launched, over a year since it was first leaked, so it’s a good guess that both the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a will be released together at Google’s annual event.

Pixel Watch 👇I’m hearing that Google is planning on launching it on Thursday, May 26th — over year since we leaked it.This is the first we’ve seen a set date on the device behind the scenes.Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6dJanuary 21, 2022 See more

There have already been leaks about the Pixel 6a, which enable us to build up a decent picture of the more affordable Google phone. Happily, it’s said the 6a will look identical to it’s big brother, the Pixel 6.

According to 9to5Google’s investigations the Pixel 6a will have the same Google Tensor GS101 chipset as the Pixel 6, which means the new phone would inherit all the features available only to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which include Live Translation and Google Assistant voice typing.

The Pixel 6a, which is expected to have 5G on board, is also rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It’s said to come without the headphone jack, so users would have to use wireless audio or use an adaptor.

Disappointingly, although it’s expected that the Pixel 6a will come with the same horizontal camera strip seen on the Pixel 6 line-up, the rear camera will be downgraded to the same setup as we saw on the Google Pixel 5a.

We’re excited to see what Google price the Pixel 6a at – the company has a strong track record of making their ‘a’ series affordable and this will be critical to sales in today’s competitive phone market.





• The best camera phones you can buy today

• Best Google phone

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best phone cases

• Best wireless chargers