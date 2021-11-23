Google Pixel 6a leaked: Hasta la vista headphone jack!

Despite Google’s fantastic Pixel 6 having only just been released, its budget little brother, the Google Pixel 6a has leaked. Renowned leaker @OnLeaks together with 91Mobiles have released Crisp 5K renders and 360-degree video, that give us a complete look at the Google Pixel 6a. According to the leak we’re in for a treat!

The forthcoming mid-range 5G phone looks like the Pixel 6, which we awarded four and a half stars in our review, and is said to include the signature camera bar, in-screen fingerprint scanner, and centered hole-punch selfie snapper. Something is missing though and it’s the headphone jack, so users would have to use wireless audio or use an adaptor.

Dual rear cameras

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

According to @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, the Pixel 6a will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s certainly a model that is based largely on the flagship models, with dual rear cameras and a single LED flash housed in a visor-like module – similar to that seen on the Pixel 6.

The renders show the Pixel 6a with an attractive and tactile glass back and dual-tone finish. The right side of the phone looks to be home to the volume rocker and the power buttons, but these do look to do slightly awkwardly placed. Assuming that this leak is to be believed, we expect it’s an early design and that it will be subject to change, including button placement.

On the bottom of the phone, which said to measure roughly 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, we see a USB type-C port along with two grilles – one for the speaker and the other for the microphone. There are antenna cutouts on all four sides, and the SIM card housing is on the left side of the smartphone.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

Android 12

Any specifications for the phone are currently purely speculation. However, sometimes an educated guess goes a long way and we are expecting the pixel 6a to be launched with Android 12 out of the box, complete with software support for up to 3 years and security updates up to 5 years – like its big brothers, it’s a phone that’s all about the software experience.





• The best camera phones you can buy today

• Best Google phone in 2021

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best phone cases

• Best wireless chargers