Go full frame for £799! Canon EOS RP hits its lowest price ever

If you're looking to go full frame or thinking about upgrading to mirrorless – or maybe both – this is a steal of a deal on a camera that cost £1,400 at launch!
Canon EOS RP |was £899| £799
SAVE £100 at London Camera Exchange With a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, lightweight 485g body and Canon's awesome AF system, this is an incredibly capable camera. Just hurry – this offer ends on July 03.
💰 Lowest price ever!
✅ Unbeatable value for full frame
❌ 4K video is cropped
I fell in love with the Canon EOS RP (review here) from the moment I used it. At just 485g it's still one of the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market – and it really does feel slim and sleek in the hand, with a very compact body. (I enjoyed pairing it with the RF 35mm f/1.8 as a street photography shooter.)
It's a first-generation EOS R camera, being the second body in the lineup when it launched in 2019. However, with quality of life firmware updates over the years it has aged like a fine plonk.
At its core it shares a lot in common with the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, with a glorious 24.6MP image sensor and 5fps burst shooting. However, it benefits from Canon's mirrorless magic when it comes to the upgraded Dual Pixel Autofocus system along with the electronic viewfinder.
The only real drawback is that 4K video introduces a 1.6x crop and uses contrast AF instead of Dual Pixel. Otherwise, this is an incredible camera for just £799.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.