Get a massive $500 off the Sony A7R IV at Adorama

If you're in the market for a powerhouse camera that can take impressive stills and outstanding video, then now is your chance to pick up this outstanding deal of $500 off a Sony A7R IV v2 at Adorama. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sony A7R IV (v2)| was $3,498 |now $2,998 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $500 With a 61MP sensor, ability to record 4K 30p, and a vast ISO range of 50-102,400. The A7R IV (v2) is the perfect cameras for content creators.

US DEAL

The Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab)’s subtle design tweaks make it handle better than the A7R III (opens in new tab) (which can still be found on sale), and it has an impressive set of specs that include being able to shoot 4K video at up to 30 frames per second (and 1080p up to 120), continuous shooting speed of 10 frames for stills, dual UHS-II memory card slots and 5-axis in-body image stabilization, the A7R IV rewrites the rulebook for full-frame camera (opens in new tab) photography.

A key advantage of the large sensor is not just the resolution – but that if you shoot in cropped APS-C mode you still get 26 megapixel images – which is great for giving you more reach for wildlife photography, when you need it. This is the perfect camera for anyone wanting high resolution stills and the ability to capture cinematic 4K 30p in one package and with a $500 price reduction from Adorama (opens in new tab), this is well worth the money!

Read more:

Best Sony camera (opens in new tab)

Best 4K camera (opens in new tab)

Best Sony lenses (opens in new tab)

12 of the highest resolution cameras you can buy today (opens in new tab)