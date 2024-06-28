Get 3 issues of a top photo magazine for $5 with this amazing summer subs deal!

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine? Our summer subscription sale allows you to get one of our four monthly photographic titles sent to you every month - and get the first three issues for $5 / €5.

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to improve your picture-taking knowledge and keep up with the latest kit and trends. The publishers of DigitalCameraWorld.com have no fewer than five magazines aimed at photographers, all with their unique spin on the world of digital imaging.

You will not only get a printed issue, you will also be entitled to a digital version of the magazine too - so you can start reading as soon as you subscribe. You will also be able to access the full back catalogue of digital issues too - giving you a huge archive of articles to read and learn from.

With this huge range of titles on offer, there's something for everyone, regardless of skill level and camera system - and right now you'll get an amazing introductory deal, where you can get three issues sent to you for just $5 in the US, for €5 in Europe, and US$5 in the rest of the world.

With most titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, a partner, a friend, or a family member.

The photo magazines below are sister brands to Digital Camera World, meaning they're staffed by experts in their field and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews, and inspiration in every issue.

The best photography magazine subscription deals:

Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. Get three print magazines posted to you for US$5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST). 3 issues for US$5

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. Get three print magazines posted to you for US$5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST). 3 issues for US$5

N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. Get three print magazines posted to you for US$5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST). 3 issues for US$5

Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. Get three print magazines posted to you for US$5 (ends July 9 2024, 10am BST). 3 issues for US$5

Read more:

50 best camera accessories, gadgets and gifts for photographers

The best books on photography

T&Cs:

Offer closes on July 9, 2024. Offer open to new subscribers only. After your trial issues, your subscription will continue at the price shown at the point of purchase. We will notify you in advance of any price changes. Please allow up to eight weeks for delivery of your first subscription issue. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. For US inquiries, please call 1-844-779-2822 (8:30am to 5pm Monday-Friday, EST). For all other regions, please call +44 (0) 330 333 1113 (Monday-Friday, 8:30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm GMT+1) or email: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.