Fujifilm's longest-ever GFX lens is launched and ready for action!

Fujifilm's new 500mm f/5.6 gives an effective focal length of 400mm - double that of the existing longest telephoto in the GF lens range

Fujifilm has announced the full specification, name and price for what will be the longest-ever lens launched for its GFX medium format system. The new Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR telephoto prime was given at the X-Summit Sydney 2024 ahead of it going on sale from June 17.

Thanks to the large GFX sensor, the actual effective focal length of this telephoto lens is 400mm (or 396mm if you want to be precise). But this will be still long enough to make it appealing to wildlife and sports photography fans who want to shoot with a GFX camera. Such action subjects are not traditionally associated with medium format cameras, but the faster burst rates and improving autofocus of models such as the GFX 100 II now make this a possibility.

The telephoto reach of the new 500mm f/5.6 can be further improved by using it with the existing GF1.4x teleconverter which increases the focal length to 700mm (and the effective focal length to 554mm). Up until now, the longest lens in the GF lens range has been the Fujinon GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR GF.

Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR is supplied with a tripod collar with an Arca-Swiss compatible shoe (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR has built-in image stabilization that boasts up to six stops of compensation. Weighing 1,375g (48oz) is constructed from 21 elements in seven groups (including five ED and two Super-ED elements).

The lens can be used with a 95mm front-mounted filter and comes fitted with a rotatable tripod collar with an Arca-Swiss-compatible foot. We are told that the lens has been designed to be rear-weighted to help make it easier to pan with. The lens is weather sealed in 18 different points along the lens barrel.

A lens hood is also supplied with the lens as standard (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The 500mm uses an inner focus system that incorporates a smaller and lighter focus lens and drives the focus group using a linear motor. This, we are told, enables fast and silent AF with a minimum delay of approximately 0.31 seconds.

Three focus control features are provided. The Focus Preset function allows you to get the lens to focus at a predefined distance with a single press of a button. A Focus Limiter lets you restrict the range of autofocus range (the actual minimum focus is 2.75m) the lens’s AF range. Finally, a Focus Control button at the front edge of the lens barrel lets you recall an assigned function.

The Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR goes on sale in June for $3,499 / £3,499 / AU$6,099.

