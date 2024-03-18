Fujifilm releases new firmware for the GFX 100 II

Fujifilm has released a new firmware update for its flagship GFX 100 II medium format camera. Firmware version 2.00 enables better integration with the Fujifilm XApp and now lets you view camera statistics like shutter count, battery age, and the number of days since the last sensor clean.

But the main improvement introduced by version 2.00 is a new and improved firmware updating process, via the Fujifilm XApp. The app will automatically download and transfer a new firmware update to a memory card in the GFX 100 II, all in the background over the camera's Wi-Fi connection. Once downloaded, the camera's LCD will then prompt the user to update to the latest firmware at a convenient time.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The new automatic firmware update feature in firmware version 2.00 is being included alongside the existing update method. This is now accessed via a new 'Firmware Update' entry in the camera's set-up menu. Inserting a memory card containing a new firmware revision, then selecting User Setting in the Set-up menu will commence the firmware update process.

The release notes for firmware version 2.00 also mention a minor bug has been fixed, but don't specify what this is.