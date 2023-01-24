Fujifilm X-S20 coming in April (with the new 40MP sensor)?

Will the Fujifilm X-S20 be the new camera that gets announced at the next X Summit in April? It seems that could well be the case.

It's been just over two years since the manufacturer launched its latest line of new cameras, the Fujifilm X-S10 (opens in new tab). The compact mirrorless camera combined portability and power – and considering its the low cost and weight, came with some pretty advanced features. And now it looks like it could be due for an upgrade, with rumors that the Fujifilm XS-20 might be on the way.

When the X-S10 was released, we were so impressed with what you got for your money that we pushed it right to the top of our best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab) list. Despite it having been superseded by cameras such as the high-resolution Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab) or the powerful Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab), for the money it’s still hard to beat the X-S10. It might have fewer external control dials, which is a point of contentoin for diehard Fujifilm fans, but what it lacks in buttons it makes up for in build, handling and features.

So what could we expect from the Fujifilm X-S20? It would be great to see it come with the new 40MP APS-C X-Trans back-side illuminated (BSI) sensor and the new X Processor 5 engine, as found in the X-H2 and X-T5. We assume that many of the other specifications will be very similar to what is already found in the X-S10 – which would mean, sadly, no weather sealing again.

However, if we see improvements in autofocus speed and accuracy, a higher resolution sensor and 6K video, it would certainly be a worthwhile upgrade. And with the next Fujifilm X Summit taking place in April (opens in new tab), it would make sense that we'll be seeing the X-S10 – or another new camera – in a few months' time.

