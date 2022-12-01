Fujifilm releases new firmware for nearly ALL its latest cameras

You get an update and you get an update. Fujifilm has gone all Oprah on us and released a huge raft of firmware updates for pretty much every one of the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab) – including the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab), Fujifilm X100V (opens in new tab) and the Fujifilm X-S10 (opens in new tab).

To kick things off, Fujifilm has updated its cameras to support its brand-new Fujifilm TG-BT1 tripod grip (opens in new tab). As well as this Fujifilm has two lenses that will have new functionality when paired with the new tripod grip.

The XF 18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR (opens in new tab) and XC 15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ (opens in new tab) can be controlled using new functional buttons on the tripod grip, allowing one-handed operation of the camera and lens. This could make for the ideal setup for content creators, vloggers, or travel.

To take advantage of all the new TG-BT1 tripod grip, and the improved power zoom functionality of the lenses, it will require a firmware update, which Fujifilm has now provided.

Updates are simple to install, copying the firmware to an SD card and installing it directly in the camera. If you haven't done this before then Fujifilm provides some documentation (opens in new tab). It is good to get into the habit of updating firmware regularly to steer clear of any bugs that may ruin your shoot.

Details of the latest firmware updates are below:

Fujifilm X-T4 ver. 1.70 (download (opens in new tab)), Fujifilm X-T3 ver. 4.50 (download (opens in new tab)), Fujifilm X-S10 ver. 2.60 (download (opens in new tab))

• “Tripod Grip (TG-BT1)” has been available.

When the camera and “Tripod Grip (TG-BT1)” are connected via Bluetooth, you can shoot still images and movies(*1) while holding the grip, as well as zoom in on lenses(*2) with an electric zoom function.

*1 Change the camera to movie mode, when shooting movies.

*2 The XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ will be compatible in January 2023.

• Other minor bugs have been fixed.

While the reasoning is not clear, from the changelog in the firmware update description, it appears the Fujifilm X-T30 and X-T30II seem unable to use the lens zoom function on the new TG-BT1 tripod grip. However, all other functions seem to be compatible.

Fujifilm X-T30 ver. 1.50 (download (opens in new tab)), Fujifilm X-T30II ver. 1.20 (download (opens in new tab))

• “Tripod Grip (TG-BT1)” has been available.

When the camera and “Tripod Grip (TG-BT1)” are connected via Bluetooth, you can shoot still images and movies(*) while holding the grip.

* Change the camera to movie mode, when shooting movies.

※ Zoom operation using the T/W button on the TG-BT1 is not supported.

• Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Several other cameras have also received firmware updates not specific to the launch of the Fujifilm TG-BT1 tripod grip. These updates appear to be bug-squashing exercises to improve the stability of these cameras.

Fujifilm X100V ver.2.13 (download (opens in new tab))

• The firmware bug has been fixed, which caused the battery was not charged when USB POWER SUPPLY SETTING was “OFF”.

• Other minor bug has been fixed.

Fujifilm X-Pro3 ver. 1.33 (download (opens in new tab))

• The firmware bug has been fixed, which caused the battery was not charged when the USB POWER SUPPLY SETTING was “OFF”.

• Other minor bug has been fixed.

Fujifilm X-E4 ver. 1.14 (download (opens in new tab))

• The firmware bug has been fixed, which caused the transverse lines were in the image processed by the raw development when “SHOOTING STAND BY MODE” was “ON”.

• The firmware bug has been fixed, which caused turning the power off and on changed the ISO sensibility after setting the sensibility value.

• Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Fujifilm GFX50SII ver. 1.11 (download (opens in new tab))

• The firmware bug has been fixed, which caused the RAW development was failed when the “CLARITY” of RAW setting or the “CLARITY” of FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO was set other than zero (0).

• The firmware bug has been fixed, which caused the transverse lines were in the image processed by the raw development when “SHOOTING STAND BY MODE” was “ON”.

