Fujifilm TG-BT1 will allow X-shooters to get a grip!

Fujifilm has today announced a new tripod grip for its X Series cameras, the TG-BT1. This grip will allow for not only table-top and still shooting, but make it that much easier to capture group selfies as well as lower-angle shots that can be tricky.

Used as both a comfortable handheld grip and also as a sturdy tripod, the TG-BT1 can be paired via Bluetooth to a compatible camera and operate in remote shooting, and also control zoom operations on a paired camera, perfect for still video shooting.

• These are the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)

Priced at $199.99 / £169 (AU$300 approximately), the TG-BT1 is expected to be available as early as December, but no specific date has been given yet, and it will be the latest accessory to have been added to the compatible range of Fujifilm X Series digital cameras.

The TG-BT1 allows users to adjust and tilt the camera angle to 180 degrees vertically, and 360 degrees horizontally, therefore making it ideal as a perfect selfie grip when rotated and used horizontally at 180 degrees. The TG-BT1 can also be used as a versatile shooting grip for taking still videos and low-angle shots, ideally at its best when rotated 90 degrees vertically.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

By expanding the tripod legs, the TG-BT1 can be transformed into a sturdy mini tripod that will remain as still as a rock for taking group selfies. Once a compatible camera with a power zoom lens has been tethered to the grip via Bluetooth, the grip can be used to control and modify the zoom operations through its T/W buttons

The grip also appears to have a Bluetooth logo button in the top right of the leg panel, as well as a Movie button with a red spot in the middle, and a labeled Still button, with a lock function in the top left of the leg panel.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

The device is said to be 6.78 inches in height when the tripod legs are retracted, and weigh approximately 205 grams excluding the battery, pretty much the same weight as a bulky phone. Possibly a contender as one of the best travel tripods (opens in new tab), the compact size of this grip is super portable and can sit comfortably in a bag or rucksack.

If this weren't enough, the TG-BT1 tripod grip is also weathers sealed and resistant against the elements, therefore when combined with a weather-resistant camera and lens setup, you can enjoy the peace of mind when shooting that your gear is safe and sound, able to withstand tough conditions, maybe even a storm.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

Compatible cameras with the TG-BT1 tripod grip so far include the Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab) (Ver.1.00 or later), the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab) (Ver.1.70 or later), the Fujifilm X-T3 (opens in new tab)(Ver.4.50 or later), the Fujifilm X-S10 (opens in new tab) (Ver.2.60 or later), Fujifilm X-T30 II (opens in new tab) (Ver.1.20 or later), and finally the Fujifilm X-T30 (opens in new tab)(Ver.1.50 or later). It's worth noting that Zoom operation control via the T/W buttons on the grip will not be compatible for the Fujifilm X-T30 II / X-T30.

The company says that the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) and Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab) Series X cameras are planned to become compatible with the grip as of January 2023, as is the Fujifilm Fujinon XC15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ (opens in new tab)lens also.

• You may also be interested in our guides to the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab), and the best Fujifilm GF lenses (opens in new tab), as well as the best mini tripods (opens in new tab), and best camera rigs (opens in new tab).