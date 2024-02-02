Fujifilm releases a firmware update for forgotten fan favorite X-T30 II camera

Firmware updates are a great way to keep your equipment updated and fresh, increasing longevity. New updates can be an exciting surprise when they come unexpectedly, especially for a camera line that was thought to have been forgotten.

The Fujifilm X-T30 II is the camera receiving the latest firmware update from Fujifilm, which is surprising as there hasn't been much attention given to the smaller X-T line in recent years, with some thinking that it had been quietly discontinued . But this update says otherwise and provides proof that this mirrorless model is still very much in Fujifilm's mind, which has got me hoping that there will be an updated model soon.

Fujifilm X-T30 II (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The X-T30 line is the smaller sibling to the larger X-T range. Up until the X-T30 they ran adjacent to each other with the X-T10 being a more compact X-T1, and so on through the X-T2 and X-T3. Although dubbed the smaller sibling, the camera line still packed quite a punch and was a fan favorite with Fujifilm users. Its smaller form factor and reduced video capabilities compared to its larger sibling meant that the line was a more affordable option that still provided exceptional image quality, ranking it among the best Fujifilm cameras at the time.

The new firmware update is outlined below:

Fujifilm X-T30 II (Ver.2.03)

" The firmware update Ver.2.03 from Ver.2.00, Ver.2.01, and Ver.2.02 incorporates the following issues:

• A firmware bug is fixed in that the images taken become abnormal in rare cases.

• Other minor bugs have been fixed."

Rather than the contents of the update that stands out to me, although any update in performance is cherished, it's the attention that this line is receiving coupled with the fact a new model is now overdue. Could we be seeing an X-T40, or even an X-T50, this year?

This year, this month even, marks the 5th anniversary of the original X-T30's release. The X-T30 II was released in between, but many saw this as a minor upgrade to the line rather than a new redesigned model, only offering small upgrades. With the advancement in camera technology and the growing market for affordable mirrorless cameras, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Fujifilm to release the smaller sibling to the Fujifilm X-T5 - I would certainly be keen to buy one of these!

We don't have long before we find out about Fujifilm's latest new products - with the first X-Summit of 2024 taking place in Tokyo later this month on February 20.

