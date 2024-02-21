Fujifilm is bringing Reala Ace to more cameras with planned firmware update

The Fujifilm X100IV wasn't the only thing Fujifilm announced at its X Summit 2024 in Tokyo – the company also revealed plans to improve more of its latest Series 5 cameras with a big firmware update.

There is a little something for everyone, but perhaps the most exciting feature is Fujifilm's latest Reala Ace film simulation will be making its way to more cameras. Reala Ace made its debut last year in the GFX 100 II, and the first X-Series camera to feature the new simulation is the freshly announced X100VI. However, later this year the list of cameras will be expanded to include the Fujifilm X-H2S, Fujifilm X-H2, Fujifilm X-T5, and Fujifilm X-S20.

Video makers who have chosen Fuji’s latest X Series kit will also be very pleased to hear that the Red Frame Indicator will be making its way to the X-H2 and X-H2S, which makes knowing exactly when you are recording that little bit easier. This feature can already be found on the X-T5 and X-S20, so it is good to see Fujifilm adding it to their flagship models as well.

Touch Subject Tracking AF will also be added to the X-H2, X-H2S, X-T5, and X-S20. Touch autofocus tracking works by letting users tap a subject on the screen, which the camera will then track across the frame as either the subject moves or the camera moves around. While Fujifilm cameras already have robust tracking for subjects like human faces, animals, and vehicles, this new Touch Subject Tracking AF is especially useful for tracking objects outside of this such as a product held up to the camera, rather than prioritizing the person’s face.

Subject detection will be improved when using the electronic shutter across the entire Series 5 set of cameras, these are algorithmic improvements that have already been added to the GFX 100 II and X100VI, although currently there are no figures to suggest how big of an improvement this might be versus current performance on other models. Tracking performance will also be improved across the X-H2S, X-T5, and X-S20, again, Fujifilm hasn’t quoted any figures for what kind of performance gain to expect.

Finally, the X-H2 and X-H2S will see Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud without the additional FT-XH adapter added in the update. This should make the workflow much smoother for those two pro-level cameras by uploading directly from the internal WiFi.

These updates currently have the vague date of Spring to Summer 2024, so we can expect to see them relatively soon, there is also no indication if the firmware for all four cameras will be dropped on the same date or if they will be spaced out to manage any bugs that might crop up, like with Fujifilm’s recent Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR lens firmware update. But with many other manufacturers often found lacking when it comes to continued updates for their cameras, it is great to see Fujifilm supporting its older models with the latest features.