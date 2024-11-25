Fire sale! Nikon slashes THOUSANDS off lenses and has HALF-PRICE battery grips and memory cards in its Black Friday deals

The Nikon Store UK has some truly astounding bargains in its sale of surplus battery grips, memory cards and F-mount lenses, but you'll need to be quick as once they're gone, they're gone for good

The Nikon Store UK has some truly incredible Black Friday camera deals – with half-price battery grips and memory cards, as well as thousands of pounds knocked off some of its most highly rated lenses.

There's a caveat though – all the lens deals are for F-mount lenses, the battery grips are limited to two very specific Z-series models, and the memory cards are of the still-pretty-expensive top-end Nikon-branded CFexpress and XQD variety. In truth, it feels like Nikon is clearing space in the warehouse to get rid of old stock or products that weren't ever top sellers for newer, more desirable kit.

