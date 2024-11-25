Fire sale! Nikon slashes THOUSANDS off lenses and has HALF-PRICE battery grips and memory cards in its Black Friday deals

The Nikon Store UK has some truly incredible Black Friday camera deals – with half-price battery grips and memory cards, as well as thousands of pounds knocked off some of its most highly rated lenses.

There's a caveat though – all the lens deals are for F-mount lenses, the battery grips are limited to two very specific Z-series models, and the memory cards are of the still-pretty-expensive top-end Nikon-branded CFexpress and XQD variety. In truth, it feels like Nikon is clearing space in the warehouse to get rid of old stock or products that weren't ever top sellers for newer, more desirable kit.

Still, if you're in the market for these products, they are absolute bargains and cost far less than at any other retailers we've seen. You will have to go direct to the Nikon Store UK to buy any of these items as we don't have direct links, but nevertheless, we've listed top buys from other retailers for comparison – and in case they follow suit and price-match (or beat!) Nikon's own prices.

Battery grips

Nikon Store UK has two battery grips in its Black Friday sale. The Nikon Battery Pack MB-N10 is down from £179 to £90. It is only compatible with the original Nikon Z6 and Z7, and extends the shooting time by nearly double but doesn't offer duplicated controls. The Nikon Battery Pack MB-N11 drops from £359 to £180 and is exclusively for the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II. This time it does duplicate the essential shooting controls as well as extending the shooting time.

Memory cards

There are also a couple of memory cards that have had their prices slashed in half. The Nikon 660GB CFexpress Memory Card (Type B) is less than half price, dropping from £619 to £300. The Nikon 64GB XQD Memory Card is reduced from £139 to £75 – and while this is for the older XQD format, most cameras that use CFexpress are backwards-compatible with XQD.

Naturally, while these cards are Nikon-branded, they will work in non-Nikon cameras that accept these memory card standards. Likewise, you'd also be wise to check deals on the best CFexpress and XQD memory cards from other brands to use in your Nikon camera.

Lenses

If you're still wedded to your Nikon DSLR and aren't about to make the move to mirrorless anytime soon, there are some absolutely amazing bargains to be had when you buy direct from the Nikon Store UK. This really is nop-notch glass, saving hundreds or even thousands off the prices you'l find elsewhere.

Even if you have already invested in a Nikon Z-mount mirrorless, then these lenses are an absolute snip and will work perfectly well when attached via the Nikon FTZ or FTZ II adaptor.

There are a fair few lenses in the deal, so to make it easier to digest I've split the list into primes up to 105mm, super-telephoto primes, and zooms (which also has a teleconverter in the list). Click on the lens name for further info when there's a review (or other relevant content).

Prime lenses (up to 105mm)

Nikon AF-S 24mm f/1.4G ED – was £1,899 – now £1,359

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.8G – was £699 – now £519.00

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E ED – was £1,999 – now £1,459

Nikon AF-S 35mm f/1.4G – was £1,799 – now £1,349

Nikon AF-S 58mm f/1.4G – was £1,699 – now £1,249

Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G – was £1,699 – now £1,249

Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED – was £2,099 – now £1,559

Super-telephoto primes

Nikon AF-S 300mm f/2.8G ED VR II – was £6,299 – now £4,499

Nikon AF-S 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – was £12,999 – now £9,399

Nikon AF-S 500mm f/4E FL ED VR – was £10,999. – now £8,299

Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL ED VR – was £12,999 – now £9,399

Nikon AF-S 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR – was £18,999 – now £13,599

Zooms and teleconverters

Nikon AF-S DX 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5G ED – was £949 – now £679

Nikon AF-S 16-35mm f/4G ED VR – was £1,149 – now £879

Nikon AF-S 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR – was £2,299 – now £1,669

Nikon AF-S 120-300mm F/2.8E FL ED SR VR – was £10,499 – now £7,799

Nikon AF-S 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR – was £11,499 – now £8,799

Nikon AF-S Teleconverter TC-14E III – was £529 – now £394

Check out more Black Friday Nikon deals in the UK