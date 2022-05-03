Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G review

The classic combination of 85mm focal length and fast f/1.4 aperture make this lens a solid choice for portraiture and still life photography. It’s unusually compact for this class of lens and is easily manageable, being little more than half the weight of the directly competing Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art. However, the Nikon isn’t as sharp as the Sigma and is considerably more expensive to buy, making it dubious value for money.

The Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G represents the reinvention of a classic NIKKOR, this AF-S edition has a redesigned optical path, a fast ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system and, as a G-series lens, omits the aperture control ring that’s superfluous on Nikon DSLRs anyway. It’s also remarkably compact, being much smaller than competing Canon and Sigma 85mm f/1.4 lenses for DSLRs.

Specifications

Mount: Nikon F (FX)

Full-frame: Yes

Autofocus: Yes

Image stabilisation: No

Lens construction: 10 elements in 9 groups

Angle of view: 28.5 degrees

Diaphragm blades: 9

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 0.85m

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.12x

Filter size: 77mm

Dimensions: 87x84mm

Weight: 595g

Key features

The relatively downsized design is mostly due to a relatively simple optical path, which is based on 10 elements instead of around 14 featured in some similar lenses. Unlike most modern Nikon lenses, it also has neither aspherical elements nor ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements. Even so, the Nano Crystal Coat is pretty high-tech, which is used in conjunction with Super Integrated Coating to minimize ghosting and flare.



More typical of Nikon lenses, there’s a weather-seal ring on the mounting plate to guard against the ingress of dust and moisture between the lens and camera. As usual, the lens can also be used on Nikon’s DX (APS-C) format DSLRs, on which it gives an effective focal length of 127.5mm, and it can also be used on both FX and DX mirrorless Z system cameras via an FTZ or FTZ II mount adapter.

Performance

There’s more of a drop-off in sharpness when shooting wide-open, compared with most modern 85mm f/1.4 lenses. That’s not an altogether bad thing, as it can give a pleasant, dreamy look to portraiture. Centre-sharpness becomes excellent at f/2.8, and corner-sharpness becomes very good at f/4. Things then stay on track until the effects of diffraction impacts on sharpness at f/16.



Bokeh isn’t quite as smooth as from the competing Sigma Art lens, when shooting wide-open and also when stopping down a little. Defocused lights towards the edges and corners of the frame tend to take on irregular shapes when shooting wide-open, due to coma, but things improve when narrowing the aperture by an f/stop or more.

Lab results

We run a range of lab tests under controlled conditions, using the Imatest Master testing suite. Photos of test charts are taken across the range of apertures and zooms (where available), then analyzed for sharpness, distortion and chromatic aberrations.



We use Imatest SFR (spatial frequency response) charts and analysis software to plot lens resolution at the center of the image frame, corners and mid-point distances, across the range of aperture settings and, with zoom lenses, at four different focal lengths. The tests also measure distortion and color fringing (chromatic aberration).



Sharpness:

(Image credit: Future)

Sharpness across the entire image frame is excellent at apertures of f/4 through to f/11. Corner-sharpness starts dropping off at drops off at f/2.8 and wider apertures, and center-sharpness is much reduced at f/1.4.



Fringing:

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a little lateral chromatic aberration towards the corners of the frame but it’s automatically corrected in-camera. Axial/longitudinal chromatic aberration or ‘bokeh fringing’ is fairly slight, even wide-open at f/1.4.



Distortion: -0.5

You can often expect a touch of pincushion distortion with an 85mm prime lens but, in our tests, the Nikon gave very slight barrel distortion.

Verdict

