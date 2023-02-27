Expires today: $1,400 discount on this amazing Asus 16" ProArt StudioBook

If you're in the market for one of the best laptops for video editing or you're looking for a great laptop for photo editing then B&H has an amazing deal that will certainly work in your favor.

Currently, in its limited-time-only deal zone, B&H has the Asus 16" ProArt StudioBook OLED (opens in new tab) model with an RTX 3080Ti, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD for just $1,999 - that is an incredible $1,400 off RRP.

The ProArt line of Asus laptops has been designed with creatives in mind and made to enhance your workflow and take on demanding video, photography, and 3D design projects from almost anywhere in the world.

This high-performance laptop features a 16-inch Pantone-validated 3840 x 2400 resolution OLED HDR display that's factory calibrated for ΔE <2 color accuracy, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut making your color grading worries a thing of the past.

Equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics helps to reduce render times in Adobe Premiere Pro (opens in new tab) while also delivering advanced features such as real-time ray tracing and artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the 12th generation 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 14-core processor gives you the ability to tackle the most complex photo editing session or 3D design, while working alongside the 32GB of DDR5 memory to help boost efficiency, production, and output to a new all-time high.

If I was in the market for a high-end laptop that could basically replace my desktop computer while on the road I would certainly look at the Asus ProArt series, but this offer with a whopping $1,400 off the Asus 16" ProArt StudioBook at B&H (opens in new tab) - its a no brainer for me, and it should be for you too.

If this has been of interest why not take a look at our best photo-editing software, best online video editors, and best video editing software.