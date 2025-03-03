Apple will make another key launch this week as Tim Cook teases "something in the AIR”

Apple is gearing up to release a new product this week, according to a teaser shared by CEO Tim Cook. In a post on X, The Apple CEO says that “something is in the air” along with a video graphic with the word AIR. While Cook’s post doesn’t even classify what category the new launch falls under, the word Air and the fact that the MacBook Air M3 was launched in March of 2024 has some Apple fans hoping that a MacBook Air M4 launch could be imminent.

Cook shared the post with the simple caption of “this week,” along with a video. The video says “there’s something in the AIR,” then something thin and silver slices through the word air, but moves too quickly to see what the device is.

While Cook’s post reveals little outside of the fact that a launch is coming this week, the word Air is leading many fans to speculate that the brand’s thinner laptop lineup is getting a refresh. The current model MacBook Air uses the now outdated M3 chip while the higher-end MacBook Pro model carries the new M4 chip. With the current model launched roughly a year ago, it wouldn’t be out of character for the brand to be bringing the M4 chip to the Air lineup.

While the word air in the teaser feels like an obvious hint, other fans commenting on Cook’s post are less sure, with some pointing out the AirPods line also features that key word and others asking for an “iPhone Air,” despite Apple unveiling the new iPhone 16e just last month.

But, some analysts have predicted the launch of an M4 MacBook Air before the latest teaser dropped. Still, with the lack of details on the teaser, fans can only place an educated guess on what new Apple product is poised to launch this week.

