Everyone's a winner! Major manufacturers all recognized at TIPA Awards 2022

The Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards are given out each year to the most exciting products and technologies fueling the camera industry. As such, they're a good benchmark for "the best of" in the world of photography – those cameras and lenses that raise the bar, show innovative specs and features, or are perhaps even changing the course of the industry as a whole.

40 TIPA awards were given out in this year's cycle, and it looks as if every major manufacturer was recognized in at least one camera category. Of course, the awards don't just go to cameras and lenses, but all of the services that make up the modern photography industry – that's the best lighting, camera phones, printers and more.

The notable overall winners for 2022 were Sony and Nikon, who won five and three awards respectively. Indeed, the Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab) won the grand prize of Best Full-Frame Professional Camera and the Reader's Choice, while the Sony Alpha 7 IV (opens in new tab) was voted as the best full-frame camera for experts. You can find the full list of winners below.

TIPA says that it reflects industry changes, and "the influence of vloggers and content creators made for new categories in both cameras and accessories, while the continued growth of AI made for exciting new processing software capabilities."

This year there were also three new camera phone categories including Best Photo Smartphone, Professional (won by the Sony Xperia PRO-I (opens in new tab)), Best Photo Smartphone, Expert (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (opens in new tab)) and Best Photo Smartphone, Advanced (OnePlus 10 Pro 5G).

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was given an Award for the Best Photo Smartphone, Expert

The annual TIPA Awards process is a thorough one, and the nominations for 2022 were first gathered at the end of 2021 by the TIPA Technical Committee, which has members from countries all over the world including Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and the United States.

TIPA says that "evaluative discussions were held right up until the General Assembly meeting in late April, 2022."

The Finalists were then chosen and voted on at the TIPA General Assembly on April 29, 2022, held this year at Leitz Park in Wetzlar, Germany.

Thomas Gerwers, Chairman of TIPA, said “Each year we have more and more products and new and exciting technology that continue to fuel growth in our industry. We believe that now more than ever our support of the industry and the people who work so hard, be it in production, distribution, or marketing, deserve our thanks and appreciation for their efforts to continue to develop new and exciting products that both expand imaging creativity and potential and point the way to new and exciting technologies in the future.”

The full list of TIPA Awards 2022 for cameras

The full list of TIPA Awards 2022 for lenses

The Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary was voted the best full-frame prime wide-angle lens

