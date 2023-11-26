Don't forget webcams as the Cyber Monday minutes tick down – bring the joy of high resolution to all your meetingss

I don't know about you, but by this point in the discount weekend, I've already bought most of the things I was looking out for. I made my list of black friday drone accessories and snapped them up because I didn't want to wait in case the deals ran out.

Now I'm left thinking about the things I don't need but could definitely stand some improvement. I know my Sony A 7 would love to be paired with a better lens, but another camera I use every day is the terrible webcam in my MacBook Pro. Since, like so many jobs, my work involves fewer glamorous visits and more online meetings than I'd like it makes sense to up my game in this area and invest in a better webcam.

Personally, I like a camera like an Obsbot Tiny 2 or a Insta360 Link which can keep the lens on me automatically. These devices are good enough to be used not only in conference calls but also for streaming and live broadcasting using a platform like OBS.

Insta360 Link | was $299 | now $254.99

Save $45 at Amazon This 4K webcam with 1/2-inch image sensor uses face tracking to keep you in the centre of the frame and a powered gimbal to turn the camera and face you – no loss of quality due to digital scaling.

The newer Obsbot Tiny 2, which is an excellent camera in this category, isn't obviously discounted, but there is a $50 coupon to be claimed. It is also 4K, it has a 1/1.5-inch sensor and performed very well in my tests.

There is a cheaper route to tasting Obsbot's quality though, especially if you're mostly thinking of meetings and not broadcasting – the more generous discount available on the older model, the Obsbot Tiny 4K. Even that model had gesture controls, a 4K version, HDR and nice software – I remember from my review.

Insta360 Link | was $269 | now $179

Save $90 at Amazon This 4K webcam (there is an even cheaper 1080P version) might be the older model, but it still does a great job of tracking the subject so you can move around the space, and has auto-focus, gesture control and HDR.

There might be other choices in the best webcams list for you, but if you're looking for the best 4K webcam for streaming these feel like a couple of great choices at a worthwhile discount.