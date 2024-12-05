DNA transplant: will the Canon EOS R6 Mark III feature former flagship tech?

The hotly anticipated Canon EOS R6 Mark III, tipped to launch in early 2025, will reportedly feature the DNA of a former flagship camera.

The successor to the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, which is an absolute pillar of the R system, the Mark III has long been rumored to feature a stacked sensor similar to that of the EOS R3.

However, it's now being said by Canon Rumors that it could be the very same 24.1MP stacked sensor found in the R3 – which was the company's de facto flagship, until the launch of the Canon EOS R1 earlier this year.

This would be quite the feather in the cap of the R6 Mark III, as the R3 sensor is quite magnificent.

"The EOS R3 sets a new dynamic range benchmark for pro-level cameras at ISO1600 and above," said my colleague Ben when lab testing the camera against the Nikon Z9 and Sony A1.

"The lower pixel count of the EOS R3 means it generates significantly less image noise than the Nikon and Sony competition, while the R3's more advanced image processing also allows it to take cleaner images than even the 20.1MP EOS-1D X III, especially at higher ISOs where noise levels are most important – quite a result."

Getting flagship-level performance in a 6-series camera would be a big win for consumers. And perhaps it throws gas on the rumors that the R3 Mark II will abandon stacked sensors in favor of debuting Canon's first global shutter sensor…

Canon EOS R6 Mark III specs (rumored)

• 24.1MP stacked CMOS sensor (same as R3)

• Mechanical and electronic shutter

• 5.69 million-dot, 120fps electronic viewfinder (same as R5)

• CFexpress and SD card slots

• 4K 120p / FullHD 240p

• 3-inch articulating LCD

You might also like…

The R6 Mark III is guaranteed to be one of the best Canon cameras, but with that sensor it could also be one of the best cameras for sports photography. It will be interesting to see how it stacks (sorry) up against the recent Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II.