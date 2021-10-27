DJI’s new modular Action 2 brings cinematic versatility to action cameras

DJI promised a season of major product announcements, and began it last week with the Ronin 4D cinema camera with built-in gimbal. Now comes the much anticipated DJI Action 2, an all-new 4K action camera which is just 56g can be extended using interchangeable magnetically interlocking modules.

Paul Pan, DJI Senior Product Line Manager said “We stripped our action camera down to its fundamentals and rebuilt it from the ground up to create DJI Action 2. You can configure this camera for neighborhood walks, hang gliding off a cliff, music festivals, and countless other action-packed moments.”

DJI Action 2 camera (Image credit: DJI)

The camera unit is just 39mm (1.54 inches) square and 22.3mm (0.88 inches) deep, and features a 1/1.7” CMOS sensor with a 155-degree field of view ƒ/2.8 lens. It is controlled via a 1.76-inch 350ppi OLED touchscreen on the back and a single power/shutter button, or via DJI’s Mimi app and a live view.

It has in-built storage of 32Gb and IP68 waterproof to 10m. The camera records up to 4K/120fps, with slow-motion options up to 1080p/240fps. The feature list includes Slow Mo, Hyperlapse, Timelapse, Live Streaming and UVC (webcam mode). The app, DJI’s Mimi, has an AI Editor to create upbeat shareable videos.

• See full DJI Action 2 review

(Image credit: DJI)

It can be paired with a Front Touchscreen Module (64g) or a Power Module (56.6g), or used alone. These secondary modules are squares which add additional battery capacity, a USB-C connector, a microSD card slot and – in the case of the Front Touchscreen Module – a duplicate screen for vlogging and extra microphones to enable DJI Matrix Stereo. Alone the camera has a 70 minute battery life; either attachment pushes it past two hours.

The Action 2 also brings an updated version of RockSteady, DJI’s electronic image stabilization system. It also features HorizonSteady, which keeps a level horizon however the camera is orientated, feature-matching the GoPro 10 in terms of image stabilization options. Readers with other action cameras may also be interested to note direct USB file transfer and live view while recording are provided by default.

(Image credit: DJI)

Launching with the camera are a whole ecosystem of accessories, some which allow connection to the traditional ‘GoPro’ style action camera joint, including a 60m Waterproof Case (necessary to use multiple camera modules together underwater), a Floating Handle (hollow enough to surface the camera) and a magnetic mount with standard connectors.

Some accessories take advantage of the new magnetic mount system, including the Magnetic Ball-Joint adapter mount, allowing versatile aiming from tripod-style mounts.

The new Magnetic Lanyard is a more discrete means of wearing the device as a body camera; the lanyard with magnetic support is worn round the neck and beneath the clothes, while the camera is held in place through fabric.

(Image credit: DJI)

One of the new products is a Remote Control Extension Rod which features a detachable remote with display and fold out tripod legs, here shown with the Magnetic Ball-Joint adapter mount.

The DJI Action 2 is shipping in either a ‘Power Combo’ (with the Power Module, Magnetic Lanyard, and Magnetic Adapter Mount) for $399 / £349 / AU$609 / €399 or the ‘Dual-Screen Combo’ (with the Front Touchscreen, Magnetic Lanyard, Magnetic Ball-Joint & Magnetic Adapter) for $519 / £455 / AU$799, representing a notable jump on the 2019 DJI Osmo Action, which was DJI's first-ever action camera.

A complimentary accessory announced at the same time for future release is the DJI Mic, a wireless dual-channel recording system which looks a little like it could be the AirPods of vlogger’s audio recording. Compatible with the Action 2, smartphones and any device with a 3.5mm input, it’ll have a 5.5 hour transmitting microphone and 15-hour charging case.

Will the DJI Mic be DJI's third product launch of the season, due on November 5th? We doubt it would have been snuck into the Action 2 launch if so, but it does have four lights.

