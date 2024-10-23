DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is Japan's biggest-selling video camera for nearly a year

BCN Retail has reported on "overwhelming" DJI Osmo Pocket 3 sales for nearly a year and there are no signs of appetites for one of the best action cameras dying down anytime soon. Sales figures are especially surprising right now, because the data-gathering outfit cites September and October as being particularly fruitful months for 'traditional' video camera sales within the Japanese domestic market. According to BCN+R, these months coincide with autumn sports festivals, causing parents to buy up video cameras to document their children's activities.

But September 2024 has bucked the trend in favor of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. The third incarnation of DJI's popular action camera/handheld gimbal has remained the biggest-selling video camera in Japan since November 2023. That's a whopping 11-month reign at the top. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has reaped what BCN+R revealed as; "a cumulative share of 24.3%," ahead of top-selling video cameras from Sony, Panasonic and GoPro.

BCN+R takes into account sales figures from a whopping 2,400 electronics retailers across Japan.

(Image credit: BCN+R)

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 sales have been so good, they've bolstered DJI's overall share in the Japanese video camera market. As BCN+R puts it; "DJI has been leading the manufacturer share of video camera sales for 11 consecutive months," and its graph (above) clearly shows DJI's dominance throughout 2024.

While you can see a sharp increase in Panasonic (light blue) and Sony (grey dashed line) video camera sales during September, and a dip in DJI sales, DJI was so far ahead of the other two tech giants, that it still boasted a share of 37.7%, compared to Panasonic's 18.8% and Sony's 17.5%. Interestingly, GoPro reaped the smallest share of the four companies (9.7%), suggesting that the DJI Osmo Pocket 3's dominance doesn't extend to action cameras as a whole.

It's not surprising the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is proving so popular. After all, we awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, praising its 10-Bit video and 32-bit sound options, crisp video and increased display size. I even published an article linking to a fantastic YouTube video on how to supercharge your DJI Osmo Pocket 3's footage.

If you're interested in the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, then you might be interested in the best budget action camera or the best waterproof camera.