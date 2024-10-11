Got a DJI Osmo Pocket 3? Here's how to supercharge your footage

By
published

Want more from your DJI Osmo Pocket 3? Professional filmmaker and YouTuber Hugh Sweeney has the answers

YouTuber Hugh Sweeney talking to the camera with a cutout of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 on an orange and yellow gradient
YouTube and filmmaker Hugh Sweeney delivers some pretty nifty tips and tricks if you're looking to upgrade your DJI Osmo Pocket 3 footage (Image credit: Hugh Sweeney / DJI)

Filmmaking and photography YouTuber and all-around gearhead, Hugh Sweeney, has released an excellent video on how to transform your DJI Osmo Pocket 3 footage into something special. And Hugh's talking from experience, given that he's a professional videographer with plenty of experience using the best cameras for video.

The Ireland-based content creator is evidently a fan of the Pocket 3, citing its "great-quality video (…) relatively decent dynamic range (…) great autofocus" and "super steady footage" as its major plus points. And I couldn't agree more. The handheld video camera fared extremely well in our review, where we praised its bigger display, ability to produce crisp 10-bit video, and 32-bit audio.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

