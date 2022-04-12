DJI Mini 3 drone: what we know so far

It looks like the drone giant, DJI could be getting ready to announce their new generation of consumer drones, which we believe will be called the DJI Mini 3 and DJI Mini 3 Pro. So the big news in the rumors is that the DJI Mini 2 will be updated with not one but two models, following leaked images and video of the device in action. The rumor mill is also suggesting that 28 April will be the official launch date.

This popular series of drones started with the DJI Mavic Mini (opens in new tab) and now includes the DJI Mini 2 (opens in new tab) and the recent DJI Mini SE (opens in new tab). Not only are they some of the best DJI drones (opens in new tab) but these three also take the top spots in our best drones for beginners (opens in new tab) guide, so we can expect the DJI Mini 3 series is going to be just as impressive.

Although DJI hasn’t made any official statements about its release dates or specs, Mirrorless Rumors shared photos (opens in new tab) leaked by Twitter account @DealsDrones (opens in new tab) that shows the DJI Mini Pro will only weigh 249g and shares characteristics with the DJI Air 2S (opens in new tab) like the protruding front sensors at the top of the device and its styling around the gimbal.

It is expected to include features that were missing from previous models, such as obstacle avoidance sensors, which could be those located at the top of this new device, it could even have a larger battery with flight autonomy, and some rumors even a 1-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.7 lens – which would me the Mini series could be the perfect drone to use for all your video and areal photo applications.

DJI Mini 3 First leak video pic.twitter.com/NgskqONf8wApril 2, 2022 See more

The gimbal and camera unit also looks they have received an upgrade by way of a re-design, we are used to seeing the camera held by two arms of the gimbal, yet the new DJI Mini 3 take a more interesting approach, and actually looks like a mini version of the DJI OM 5 (opens in new tab) - which could be an interesting development. The camera also appears to be more of a square design than the more traditional rectangle we have seen of that from the drone giant, this might be due to keeping the weight down to 249g.

However, don't get confused, even though this drone weights less than your favorite pack of cookies you will still need to register this drone with your local authorities and keep within the drone laws of state or country (opens in new tab).

From the photos it looks like the remote control (at least in the Pro kit) will have a built-in screen rather similar to that of the new controller for the DJI Matice M30 (opens in new tab) launched only a month ago, which will make the controller better to handle.

Perhaps the one downside to having the screen included in the controller is that the joysticks are now much further up, which could be less comfortable to hold, but until we get one in our hand we won’t know if that’s the case or not.

Until we hear more information directly from DJI we can't comment too much about the specs or price of this new drone however, there has been further information leaked from Jasper Ellens (opens in new tab) suggesting that the DJI Mini 3 could see a price tag of $519, while the DJI Mini 3 Pro will be priced at $676.

