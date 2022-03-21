DJI launches new Matrice drone family: the DJI M30 and M30T take flight

At the recent DJI Enterprise live event, DJI announced the launch of its new drone family for the enterprise sector: the DJI Matrice M30.

The new DJI M30 is the manufacturer's flagship drone that fits in a backpack. It integrates multiple high-performance sensors into a single camera payload, is controlled with an ingenious redesigned remote control, and runs on upgraded Pilot 2 software, which significantly improves the flight experience. The M30 model offers much more power, endurance and capability than even the best camera drones for rugged professional uses, while its size makes it ideal for easy transportation and fast setup.

Apart from its outstanding performance and new format, the DJI M30 enables professionals to fly and perform beyond their immediate surroundings. It integrates smoothly with the new DJI FlightHub 2 fleet management cloud-based software and the DJI Dock for collaboration with remote and unattended operations, bringing efficiency innovation to various industries.

The Matrice series comes in two versions, the M30 and the M30T. The M30 model integrates a 48MP 1/2'' CMOS sensor zoom camera with 5×~16× optical and 200× digital zoom, a 12MP wide-angle camera with 8K photo / 4K 30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200m away. The M30T features an additional 640x512 px radiometric thermal camera.

New Flagship Enterprise remote controller

The new DJI RC Plus remote controller meets the high expectations of professional pilots. The DJI RC Plus features a 7"-wide high-definition screen, enabling pilots to see more visual information thanks to an impressive brightness. As the DJI RC Plus is IP54 certified, similar to the M30 drone, it can be used in heavy rain.

The DJI RC Plus has six physical buttons below the control sticks next to the screen. They make piloting much easier, giving control of mission-critical functions, like switching between wide angle, zoom, infrared, and FPV views, without having to take hands away from the control sticks.

The RC has six hours of screen-on time. It has an internal battery and a swappable external battery, preventing the interruption of a mission. The DJI RC Plus offers ports for microSD card, USB, HDMI and USB type C, along with 4G connectivity. Naturally, it becomes the new flagship enterprise remote controller.

DJI also launched its latest fleet management software, FlightHub 2. It benefits from major improvements from its first version, synchronizing and coordinating between ground teams at work, drones, payloads, pilots and all the data they gather. FlightHub 2 is now entirely cloud based, enabling flight mission management and operational viewing not only from the pilot’s RC, but from any device with a web browser. Now, everyone involved in a drone operation, from ground teams to nearby supervisors to managers in their offices, can log into the same mission and see the data gathered by the drones and the pilots.

The DJI FlightHub 2 supports Live Annotations, which are points, lines, or polygons that users can draw on the map. Thanks to the laser rangefinder of the DJI M30, in a search and rescue mission, a pilot can pinpoint the coordinates of a missing person. These coordinates will automatically sync through the DJI FlightHub 2 mission interface, enabling the command center and the team on the ground to have live updates of coordinates and to simultaneously generate rescue routes. All these maps, models and inspection data can be uploaded to the cloud, supported by AWS, and accessed and managed remotely.

Along with this amazing new drone and features, DJI also launched the DJI Dock – an autonomous takeoff, landing and charging station that allows for fully automatic, programmed flights with the DJI M30 Series (Dock Version). It widens the horizon for automated missions that can be monitored and supervised remotely. After setup, the fully charged M30 drone can take off to the skies from the DJI Dock through FlightHub 2 programmed automatic missions anywhere within a 7km radius.

