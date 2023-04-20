DJI can't stop the excitement as it teases a new three-eyed drone

DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, is already at it again with a new teaser just days after announcing the long-awaited Inspire 3. This time all we have to go on is the tagline "Inspiration in Focus," and a picture of a triple-lens camera block with Hasselblad branding. We'll find out for sure on 25 April at 9am (EDT), 2pm (GMT), so says the DJI teaser page (opens in new tab).

Plus, the picture is actually quite a lot to go on. For a start, we can safely discount the idea this has anything to do with the Inspire 3 since it took over six years, not six days, for that to come. More to the point the Inspire has a single sensor with interchangeable lenses and – though we can't be sure – this arrangement doesn't seem to fit that.

What, then, from the DJI range is looking a little long in the tooth? Well DJI do already have a drone with a two-lens camera block – the Mavic 3. It's also worth pointing out that it is the only one of DJI's drones that has a Hasselblad-branded camera block.

It's also worth noting that, while the Mavic 3 recently saw an update, it was not to a higher spec. The Mavic 3 Classic removed the zoom element from the camera block and presented what was otherwise more or less the same drone, for a bit less cash.

Creators loved the Mavic 3 Classic because they weren't paying for a feature they didn't use. The Mavic 3's zoom, while useful in surveys, isn't the sharpest and perhaps people are looking for more focus. Hmmm... 'Inspiration in Focus'.

Isn't there already a higher-end Mavic 3, in the form of the Mavic 3 Cine, you might ask? Yes, sure, but it's still got the same camera block as the standard Mavic 3 – the upgrades are all about the SSD workflow.

Anyway, we couldn't say for sure what we're looking at but three lenses seems like a lot of glass for the Mini or Air series to carry, and we know the Mavic 3 is pretty adaptable there (Mavic 4? No, too soon).