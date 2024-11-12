Digital Camera Challenge: WIN A DJI Neo drone worth £299!

To mark the launch of the new DJI Neo, we've launched the Digital Camera Drone Photography Challenge, with the chance to win a DJI Neo drone worth £299!

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, all you have to do is tag your drone images with #dcmdronechallenge on Instagram. Follow Digital Camera at: @digitalcameramag. (Open to UK residents only)

Digital Camera Drone Photography Challenge Rules

Editing should be kept to a minimum and Generative AI is not to be used in any entries. The competition is open now and photos will be judged by the Digital Camera team on March 01 2025, so all entries must be submitted before this date.

Good luck, we're looking forward to seeing your drone shots!

Find out more about DJI products via its online store, Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter).

TERMS & CONDITIONS

A. RELEASE FROM LIABILITY

Digital Camera Drone Challenge is being organized and managed by Digital Camera magazine. The Drone Challenge is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, Threads or [X]. By taking part in this contest, you agree to a complete release of Facebook, Instagram, Threads or [X] from any or all liability in connection with the contest.

B. ENTRY PROCEDURE

Entry is open to drone photographers resident in the UK of all skill levels and styles. Digital Camera magazine will validate all entries and will determine, at its sole discretion, whether each artwork meets the entry criteria detailed herein for acceptance as an entry into the contest. Entries that are offensive, overly sexualized, mutilated, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate, forged, irregular in any way, or otherwise not in compliance with the official rules will also not be considered for the contest. AI should not be used in creating the photography. The opening and closing date and time for entries will be indicated on www.digitalcameraworld.com. Any entries posted using the monthly theme hashtag after the monthly deadline will be disregarded and will not be considered for the contest.

C. PHOTO SELECTION PROCEDURE

Once the deadline has passed, the Digital Camera magazine team will pick the winning photo. We (Digital Camera magazine) have the final say if entries have met the criteria of the brief associated with the monthly contest. The selected photographers may be contacted to gain permission to use their photo to be printed in the magazine, we cannot pay for the use of the photo. Photographers in question will need to agree to the Digital Camera magazine/Future Publishing non-exclusive license terms below before we can print any photographic work.

In consideration for Future promoting you and/or the Material as agreed, you grant Future and its licensees a non-exclusive, irrevocable license to use the Material in print and digital publications and on all Future websites (including related, branded social media pages). Any reuse of the Material in the formats set out above shall be in the same context for which the Material was originally supplied. You warrant that you own or have the right to license the Material to Future and that Future’s use of it in accordance with this email does not infringe any intellectual property or proprietary rights of any third party. You agree to indemnify Future against all and any loss, damage, or costs sustained by Future arising out of any third party claim that the Material when used in accordance with this email infringes the Intellectual Property of a third party.

D. DATA PROTECTION

The data (real name, email) that is provided by the selected photographers when they submit their work will be held by Digital Camera magazine. Submitted photographers’ data will not be shared with or sold to any external parties or commercial entities.

E. COPYRIGHT

Digital Camera magazine bears no responsibility for any copyright infringement committed by individual artists. The competition’s aim is solely to inspire participants to produce original photos centered around a shared theme. Inquiries concerning specific pieces created for the contest should be addressed directly to the respective photographers. Photographers retain full copyright ownership of the photos submitted to the Drone Photo Challenge or Digital Camera Magazine at all times.

F. AI USAGE

AI will not be allowed in our Drone Photo Challenge. It should not be used at any stage of the photography process. Photographers who have used AI will not be picked to be featured in the magazine.

G. OTHER

Digital Camera magazine reserves the right to modify the Terms & Conditions/Rules of the contest at any time, including during and after the Photo Challenge has been launched each month. By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy.

