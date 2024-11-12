Digital Camera Challenge: WIN A DJI Neo drone worth £299!

Send us your drone images with a chance to win a DJI Neo camera drone (Fly More Combo) worth £299!

Graphic on grey gradient with images of DJI Neo Fly More combo and text: &quot;WIN A DJI NEO (Fly More combo) WORTH UP TO £299!&quot;
Enter the Digital Camera Drone Photography Challenge for a chance to win a DJI Neo! (Image credit: Future / DJI)

To mark the launch of the new DJI Neo, we've launched the Digital Camera Drone Photography Challenge, with the chance to win a DJI Neo drone worth £299!

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, all you have to do is tag your drone images with #dcmdronechallenge on Instagram. Follow Digital Camera at: @digitalcameramag. (Open to UK residents only)

