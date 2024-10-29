Pro photographer and skydiver dies in horrific accident after walking into a plane propeller while taking a photo

By
published

Skydiving company Air Capital Drop Zone said the Amanda Gallagher's actions were "a violation of basic safety procedures"

Amanda Gallagher who died after walking in to a plane propeller taking photos
(Image credit: Amanda Gallagher)

A professional US photographer has died after walking into a propeller on 26 October at Air Capital Drop Zone, a skydiving company in Derby, Kansas.

Amanda Gallagher, 37, a photographer and keen skydiver, was taking pictures of fellow skydivers at the airfield when she accidentally backed into the active propeller, according to US media reports.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles