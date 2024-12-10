No, this isn't a close-up of a leaf. It's Newquay photographed from 400ft...

By
published

Photo of the Day: David Ball flew his DJI Mavic 3 Pro high above an estuary and captured this jaw-dropping aerial abstract

A top-down drone photograph of Newquay Estuary, Cornwall
David Ball's amazing aerial view of the Gannel Estuary, Newquay. EXIF: 1/120 sec, f/2.8, ISO100 (Image credit: David Ball)

You'd be forgiven for thinking this stunning abstract was a close-up of a leaf, but it's actually an incredible aerial photograph of an estuary in the UK. The Gannel Estuary resides in the Cornish town of Newquay, a location drone photographer, David Ball (AKA @davidballphotography_), visited multiple times before various key conditions aligned: lighting, low tide, and calm enough winds.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

