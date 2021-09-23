Could the DJI Mavic 3 Pro include a Micro Four Thirds sensor?

It’s been rumored the DJI Mavic 3 Pro could be released with a Micro Four Thirds sensor. The DJI Mavic 2 Pro comes with a 1-inch sensor so if the rumor is true, we could see better low light performance from DJI’s latest edition.

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro was released in 2018, so it’s about time the line received an update. Of all DJI’s all-in-one drones, it already has the biggest sensor; the DJI Mavic 2 and the DJI Mini 2 both have a 1/2.3-inch sensor, so the news that the DJI Mavic 3 Pro could include a bigger, Micro Four Thirds sensor is pretty exciting.

According to Photo Rumors , the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro will include a 20.8MP Micro Four Thirds stacked CMOS sensor similar to that in the DJI Zenmuse X5S. If that's the case, the Mavic 3 Pro could be capable of shooting 4K at 60fps and 5.2k at 30fps. It could also have more than 12 stops of dynamic range, record in 12-bit raw and shoot continuously at 20fps.

Unlike the DJI Zenmuse X5S, which will set you back around $1,999 / £1,969 (approximately $AU2,750) just for the camera, (you still need to buy the rig and lens), the current price of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro is around $1,599 / £1,129 (AU$2,200). While it’s still not a cheap drone, it’s a lot more affordable than the top-end DJI Inspire 1 and if the rumors are true, you could get bag yourself a micro-four-thirds drone for less than $2,700 / £2,000 / AU$3,700.

Drones are incredibly versatile pieces of equipment that can be used to capture the world from a different perspective. As drone technology advances, the quality of images you can achieve with a drone has excelled, as is evident from this year's submissions at the Siena Drone Photo Awards.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the rumors are true and if so, how much the drone will cost. If they are, though, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro could be a sought-after upgrade for aerial photographers.

