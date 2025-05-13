Sorry America – no DJI Mavic 4 Pro for you!

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro was announced minutes ago, but while pricing was announced for most markets around the world, one was notably missing – the USA.

Of course, many companies have taken time to announce pricing for the US market recently because of heightened uncertainty created around taxes on imported goods (tariffs), but DJI also face a ban on new products, so the company has an additional reason to pause.

I checked and was told by a DJI spokesperson: "The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the US upon its global launch today. Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the US market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution."

The new DJI Mavic 4 Pro – testing for my review (safely conducted in the UK). (Image credit: Adam Juniper / Future)

Sure enough, if you check the DJI.com store in the USA, you won't see the Mavic 4 Pro at all, whereas the drone is already available for purchase in every other market.

This is sadly reminiscent of the scenario envisaged in an interview I conducted with DJI's head of policy a long time back, looking at the idea of America being a backwater through its policies.

There is some hope, though. The DJI Air 3S also became one of the best camera drones on launch, but had something of a bumpy start in the US market. Many customers even drove to Canada to get hold of them!

If you want to learn more about the Mavic 4 Pro, check my full review of the Mavic 4 Pro drone. If you want to know more about the ban DJI faces, we cover it in the news here.