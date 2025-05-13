Sorry America – no DJI Mavic 4 Pro for you!
DJI has just released the new Mavic 4 Pro worldwide – except in America, which the company has said will have to wait!
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro was announced minutes ago, but while pricing was announced for most markets around the world, one was notably missing – the USA.
Of course, many companies have taken time to announce pricing for the US market recently because of heightened uncertainty created around taxes on imported goods (tariffs), but DJI also face a ban on new products, so the company has an additional reason to pause.
I checked and was told by a DJI spokesperson: "The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the US upon its global launch today. Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the US market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution."
Sure enough, if you check the DJI.com store in the USA, you won't see the Mavic 4 Pro at all, whereas the drone is already available for purchase in every other market.
This is sadly reminiscent of the scenario envisaged in an interview I conducted with DJI's head of policy a long time back, looking at the idea of America being a backwater through its policies.
There is some hope, though. The DJI Air 3S also became one of the best camera drones on launch, but had something of a bumpy start in the US market. Many customers even drove to Canada to get hold of them!
@digitalcameraworld ♬ Akon's Beautiful Day - Akon
Learn more...
If you want to learn more about the Mavic 4 Pro, check my full review of the Mavic 4 Pro drone. If you want to know more about the ban DJI faces, we cover it in the news here.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.