Could Lumix's 20th anniversary event coincide with a Panasonic GH6 reveal?

On 27 October, Panasonic will be holding an event to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Lumix. Known for producing Micro Four Thirds and more recently full-frame cameras, Lumix has established itself as a brand loved by both photographers and videographers.

Since May 2021 Panasonic users have patiently waited for a release date for the Panasonic GH6, which was promised before the end of 2021. The highly anticipated update to the Panasonic GH5 II, which is one of the best Micro Four Thirds cameras available, needs to have some pretty nifty features to contend with other mirrorless cameras featuring top video specs.

According to a source at 43 Rumors, the 20th anniversary of Panasonic Lumix could coincide with an announcement about the Panasonic GH6 – and the site points out that 27 October 2001 saw the release of the Panasonic Lumix L1.

Following its development announcement, we already know the GH6 will combine a new high-speed sensor (which we suspect will be the same 20.3MP Live MOS sensor) and the Venus Engine image processor for fast handling. It will be capable of 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K/60P video output and a “truly unlimited record limit” – but this could just be for specific settings.

It will offer 10-but 4K 120p HFR (high frame rate) and VFR (variable frame rate) for high resolution and slow / quick-motion video. It will also be able to record 10-bit 5.7K 60p video by taking full advantage of the newly developed Micro Four Thirds sensor.

There has been no mention as to whether the camera will have in-body image stabilization (IBIS) but we might assume that it would have the same 5-axis system with 6.5 stops of stability as the GH5 II. It could also be capable of wireless live streaming in FHD / 60p via Lumix Sync or direct connection to a Wi-Fi router, but this has not yet been confirmed.

The launch of the Panasonic GH6 may come as exciting news for Panasonic users – but it’s got some tough competition to go up against, such as the Fujifilm X-T4, the Sony A7C and even the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K. All we can do is continue to cross our fingers and hope that 27 October will bring the full announcement we've been waiting for.

