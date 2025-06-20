50 years of Leica Historica: A collector's dream limited edition Leica M unveiled – and it's blue

Leica is celebrating a major milestone – 50 years of Leica Historica – with the launch of a stunning limited edition Leica M camera. While full details remain under wraps, the 50th Anniversary Edition is rumored to be officially announced on June 18, 2025.

From Oskar Barnack's groundbreaking Ur-Leica 35mm film prototype in 1913 to the highly anticipated launch of the new Leica D-Lux 8, Leica cameras have shaped the world of photography for over 100 years. Now, this exclusive Leica Historica 50th Anniversary model marks half a century of the Leica Historica association – a community that preserves the rich heritage of Leica photography.

Collectors and Leica fans caught their first glimpse of this exclusive model on the cover of VIDOM magazine's issue 129. The cover image – a Leica "dream in blue" – is a stylish teaser that hints at the bold, elegant, and unmistakably Leica design.

VIDOM is the official publication of Leica Historica, delving into Leica's rich heritage, technical innovations, and rare historical finds. The magazine has earned a reputation as a must-read in collector circles and is a trusted source in specialist circles.

Leica has a long-standing tradition of releasing special edition cameras through Leica Historica – each crafted in strictly limited numbers, featuring unique designs and engravings that commemorate specific anniversaries or events related to the Leica Historica association.

From the M6, which was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Leica Historica, and Tri-Elmar-M to the Leica MP and M Monochrom (Type 246), these cameras are all collector icons. Whereas the Leica M6 was limited to 150 units, the Leica M Monochrome (Type 246) "Historica 1975-2015" was limited to 40 (!!!) units in total!

The new 50th Anniversary Leica M promises to continue that legacy. For collectors and Leica devotees, this release is more than just a camera – it's a celebration of photography history and a tribute to five decades of Leica Historica.

If you want to have a look at other Leica camera special editions, you can find an impressive list here, including Leica Historica models like the Leica M6 "Historica 1975-1995" edition camera.

You might be interested in getting a rare glimpse at the Leica Luxus II in ostrich skin, one of the most sought-after vintage Leica cameras, find the article here.