Complete your retro camera look with this sleek silver pancake lens

The retro aesthetic is in, and with retro cameras come retro lenses – and the new Silver edition of the TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 could be the missing piece to unlocking your full retro setup.

The popularity of the vintage aesthetic has been increasing, so much that mirrorless camera manufacturers are taking influence from the past – pretty much all the best Fujifilm cameras are prime examples.

The new silver TTArtisan lens would pair nicely with silver cameras such as the Fujifilm X-T50 and Nikon Z fc, as the APS-C lens is available for Fujifilm X mount, Nikon Z mount and Sony E mount.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

It must be noted that this is a new colorway and not a new lens, as the TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 was initially released last year. That being said, I do believe it is a lens that has been slept on a little bit.

Right off the bat, it costs under $150 / £170 / AU$240! As good a reason as any to pick up this nifty little pancake, as cheap AF lenses like this are becoming a rare occurrence. However, despite the small price tag, it also has some great features that can make it fantastic for capturing everyday life.

The 27mm is equivalent to just over 40mm on a full-frame camera, an ideal all-rounder and one of my favorite focal lengths for street photography. The wide f/2.8 aperture is also generous, and in our review of the lens we noted great sharpness and contrast, although a slight vignette when used wide open.

A sample image taken with the TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 (Image credit: TTArtisan)

The compact pancake size facilitates easy carrying and storing in bags, and even pockets if your camera is small enough. Inside the small form factor is an STM stepping motor which provides quick and efficient autofocus, enabling the user to react quickly without missing the shot.

Other notable features include a USB-C interface for firmware updates, a clicked aperture ring, and anti-shake enabling smooth video capture.

The TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 lens is available now in the new silver and black colorways for an absolute steal at $149 / £169 / AU $239.

