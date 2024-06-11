Canon x Apple: Canon has made a lens to create Vision Pro content… and I've already seen it

By
published

Canon has teamed up with Apple to make a 3D lens for Vision Pro content. Spoiler alert: I've already seen it…

Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual lens against a black background, with the Canon and Apple logos
(Image credit: Canon)

At its WWDC event, Apple revealed that Canon has developed a new lens to create spatial video for Apple Vision Pro: the Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual.

This new lens, which currently works exclusively with the APS-C Canon EOS R7, makes Canon the first camera manufacturer to jump aboard the Apple Vision Pro express and create a dedicated lens for the platform. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles