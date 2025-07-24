Viltrox goes after new heights with new DJI mount lens – the company's first aerial lens
Viltrox aims for the sky with a new 90mm AF lens for the DJI DL-mount – a first for the company known for its competitively-priced optics
Lens manufacturer Viltrox has announced its first aerial lens – the Viltrox AF 90mm F3.5 DL – designed exclusively for the DJI Inspire 3 drone, which allows for interchangeable lenses.
Although it has been designed with flight in mind, creators will also be able to use it on other DL mount devices – like the DJI Ronin 4D, a 6K cine camera with built-in gimbal.
The lens will be the first 90mm lens for the mount. At launch and after, DJI have built a group of Inspire 3-friendly prime lenses – 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm – so this will offer aerial cinematographers an additional option for the 8K-capable professional drone.
Matching the requirements of aerial creators, the lens is just 170g and supports gimbal balance and flight performance features. Viltrox indicates that there is strong spatial compression and cinematic depth from the relatively long lens, which could make for some very dramatic orbital shots when used with features like the drone's subject locking.
"We see this lens not just as a product, but as a declaration: Viltrox is now in the air," said Kahn Wang, Director of Marketing at Viltrox. "We’ve spent years empowering photographers on the ground – and now we’re excited to also support creators looking for altitude, reach, and new perspectives."
This might be Viltrox's first aerial lens, but I don't think it's going to be their last. The company has said it "only marks the beginning", and the prices will make it interesting to a lot of creators.
The lens is, in theory, already available and can be had for a MSRP of $499 / £489 (around AU$755).
Interestingly, when I checked, the lens is in stock at Amazon.EU – but the pages on Amazon.com (USA) and Amazon.co.uk (UK) were showing no availability as yet. You might also try Viltrox's official store.
When I worked as a professional drone pilot, I used a DJI Inspire, and I maintain the DCW guide to the best camera drones and the guide to the best beginner drones.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
