Lens manufacturer Viltrox has announced its first aerial lens – the Viltrox AF 90mm F3.5 DL – designed exclusively for the DJI Inspire 3 drone, which allows for interchangeable lenses.

Although it has been designed with flight in mind, creators will also be able to use it on other DL mount devices – like the DJI Ronin 4D, a 6K cine camera with built-in gimbal.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The lens will be the first 90mm lens for the mount. At launch and after, DJI have built a group of Inspire 3-friendly prime lenses – 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm – so this will offer aerial cinematographers an additional option for the 8K-capable professional drone.

Matching the requirements of aerial creators, the lens is just 170g and supports gimbal balance and flight performance features. Viltrox indicates that there is strong spatial compression and cinematic depth from the relatively long lens, which could make for some very dramatic orbital shots when used with features like the drone's subject locking.

"We see this lens not just as a product, but as a declaration: Viltrox is now in the air," said Kahn Wang, Director of Marketing at Viltrox. "We’ve spent years empowering photographers on the ground – and now we’re excited to also support creators looking for altitude, reach, and new perspectives."

(Image credit: Viltrox)

This might be Viltrox's first aerial lens, but I don't think it's going to be their last. The company has said it "only marks the beginning", and the prices will make it interesting to a lot of creators.

The lens is, in theory, already available and can be had for a MSRP of $499 / £489 (around AU$755).

Interestingly, when I checked, the lens is in stock at Amazon.EU – but the pages on Amazon.com (USA) and Amazon.co.uk (UK) were showing no availability as yet. You might also try Viltrox's official store.

When I worked as a professional drone pilot, I used a DJI Inspire, and I maintain the DCW guide to the best camera drones and the guide to the best beginner drones.