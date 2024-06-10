Live: Apple's WWDC 2024 — Is Siri getting smart? Will AI editing come to iOS?

The build-up to WWDC – Apple's annual conference for developers – has been an interesting one. The company normally uses the event to release major new software features and, occasionally, hardware, so tech fans and users of a very popular camera known as the iPhone watch it intensely.

Since it's Apple's practice to deliver many of the features within days and for free to existing users, it's usually well worth paying attention to for all Apple users.

This year it's also of particular interest because Apple, despite holding a leading position, is under a lot of fire for being behind the game in the AI space. Photographers are bemoaning the lack of AI tools to help with their on-the-go snaps in comparison to Google Pixel, while Siri is definitely not as smart as recent demos from Open AI.

I'd go so far as to say that I'd be very surprised not to see some kind of AI object removal in Photos.

There have been a lot of rumors about a 'deal' to bring ChatGPT to help Siri out in some way, and this will almost certainly be the moment we get to find out how that will impact just how 'smart' that'll make what for many of us is our most commonly used camera. We might also get to find out if the unnerving (and very unlikely) idea of a fee-paying Siri+ are going to become a reality!

Whether we see that or not, a LLM (Large Language Model) seems very likely, with the result being that Siri will chat more like a human, and be able to remember things from one question to the next.

We're also expecting to see changes to the control centre in iOS and Mac OS, perhaps a new Vision OS for the Vision Pro (we see that 'missing feautres' will be added according to reliable Apple rumor-monger Mark Gruman).

As well as watching the Apple feed here, it'll be possible to watch on an Apple TV – if you've got one. The Keynote, by none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook, will begin at 10AM in Silicon Valley, which is 1PM Eastern or 6PM in the UK.