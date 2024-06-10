Live

Live: Apple's WWDC 2024 — Is Siri getting smart? Will AI editing come to iOS?

Watch along with us as we find out all the answers – and perhaps one more thing

By
published
Apple WWDC 2024 Anim graphic from Apple
(Image: © Apple)

The build-up to WWDC – Apple's annual conference for developers – has been an interesting one. The company normally uses the event to release major new software features and, occasionally, hardware, so tech fans and users of a very popular camera known as the iPhone watch it intensely.

Since it's Apple's practice to deliver many of the features within days and for free to existing users, it's usually well worth paying attention to for all Apple users.

