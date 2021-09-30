Has the Canon EOS R7 just been registered overseas? Speculation is running rife, after it was spotted that Canon submitted two unreleased new cameras to a certification body in Russia.

While obviously subject to plenty of interpretation, these kinds of registrations – made with the standards authorities on a country by country basis – are often our first sign that a new camera is on the way. And in this case, there are signs that the oft-discussed Canon EOS R7 could be one of the two cameras in question.

The first sign came in the form of the registrations themselves, shared by ever-reliable leak outlet Nokishita.

"Canon's unreleased digital cameras "DS126841" and "DS126842" have been registered with overseas certification bodies," tweeted the outlet, along with a screenshot of the registration, which also lists model DS126801 – which, Nokishita points out, is the ID number of the Canon EOS 90D.

Speculation soon followed that this meant the cameras may, like the 90D, possess an APS-C image sensor – but why would this point to the EOS R7, rather than another DSLR?

This is where another, separate, rumor comes into play. Independent of the registration, Canon Rumors reported that an EOS R body with an APS-C sensor is due to be released next year – with a back side illuminated sensor that will be used in more than one camera.

"I have now been told by a good source that Canon will definitely be bringing an APS-C RF mount camera equipped with a backside-illuminated sensor in the second half of 2022," wrote the site.

"I have also been told that this new BSI APS-C sensor will appear in more than one camera. The resolution of the sensor is unknown at this time, but I think something in the area of 28MP-32MP is quite likely."

Rumors of an APS-C sensor EOS R camera have been circulating for years, and there is nothing to say they are any more true now than they have been up to this point. However, in conjunction with the Russian registrations, it does feel like there is smoke to this fire…

