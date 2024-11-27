Canon R5 C drops to its LOWEST-EVER price this Black Friday at just £2,939

By
published

Canon's 8K video and 45MP still powerhouse, the Canon R5 C is now even cheaper at £2,939 this Black Friday

Canon EOS R5 C lowest ever price
(Image credit: Future)

I own a Red camera which is meant to be the best in the business, but if I had to start over with my filmmaking I'd pick up this amazing deal on the Canon EOS R5 C that sees it plummet to just £2,939 this Black Friday - That's a MASSIVE £1,560 discount on this 8K powerhouse.

Now at its LOWEST-EVER UK price at just £2,939 at Wex Photo Video, following a second recent price drop, you can get your hands on this amazing camera to shoot an astonishing 8K video internally, while also being able to take stills at a razor-sharp 45-megapixels.

Canon EOS R5 C|was £4,499|now £2,939SAVE £1,560 at Wex Photo Video

Canon EOS R5 C|was £4,499|now £2,939
SAVE £1,560 at Wex Photo Video. If you're looking for the best hybrid camera that shoots both 45-megapixel stills and outstanding 8K video this is the best camera on the market for content creators - now at its LOWEST-EVER price.

View Deal
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles