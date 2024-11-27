Canon R5 C drops to its LOWEST-EVER price this Black Friday at just £2,939

I own a Red camera which is meant to be the best in the business, but if I had to start over with my filmmaking I'd pick up this amazing deal on the Canon EOS R5 C that sees it plummet to just £2,939 this Black Friday - That's a MASSIVE £1,560 discount on this 8K powerhouse.

Now at its LOWEST-EVER UK price at just £2,939 at Wex Photo Video, following a second recent price drop, you can get your hands on this amazing camera to shoot an astonishing 8K video internally, while also being able to take stills at a razor-sharp 45-megapixels.

Canon EOS R5 C|was £4,499|now £2,939

SAVE £1,560 at Wex Photo Video. If you're looking for the best hybrid camera that shoots both 45-megapixel stills and outstanding 8K video this is the best camera on the market for content creators - now at its LOWEST-EVER price.

The Canon EOS R5 C might not be the first mirrorless camera to feature in the list of best Netflix-approved cameras, but it is the very first professional and best mirrorless camera that can shoot native 8K video, and in 12-bit 60p no less! - something that my Red can't do!



While the Canon EOS R5 C is, at its core, very similar to the standard Canon EOS R5, it is specifically a Cinema EOS product. Therefore, you can unleash the camera's full video potential, including the ability to shoot internal full-frame 8K video up to 60p in 12-bit Cinema Raw Light, optimized for HDR footage – though the camera must be connected to an external power source (including new Canon mains adapter, or a power bank) to shoot 8K 60p. Internally, it also shoots Super 35 up to 5.9K 60p and Super 16 up to 2.9K 60p, giving professional and amateur filmmakers alike a lot of production options for any size shoot.

Overall the Canon EOS R5 C is a true professional Cinema EOS product, that also has the benefit of being able to take 45MP stills when you need them, and now that it is officially approved by Netflix, I can see the Canon EOS R5 C being a great B-cam to bigger cinema cameras, or even being the main A-cam recording your next block-busting documentary or indie film for the streaming giant.