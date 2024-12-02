Canon overtakes Sony to become top-selling camera brand in Japan

Canon edges ahead of rival Sony in tight race, according to latest figures from Japanese trade body BCN Retail, Nikon trails a distant third…

The latest figures from Japanese electronics retail body BCN Retail report that Canon has overtaken its rival Sony in the Japanese mirrorless camera market for the first time in five months. It's the slenderest of leads, though, with Canon claiming 30.5% market share, while Sony has 30%, so there's just one-half of one percent in it.

Nikon is a distant third, with 14.5%, while Fujifilm comes in fourth place, with 10.7%. The remaining 14.3% is shared by all the other camera manufacturers, including Olympus and Panasonic.

