Canon is making "the most exciting announcement of the year" tomorrow!

Canon has promised "the most exciting announcement of the year" taking place tomorrow, on 14 September at 06:00 EST / 11:00 BST / 20:00 ACT.

The manufacturer first revealed the event to customers on its mailing lists via an excited email with the subject heading, "Don’t miss our big announcement".

"Something big is about to happen," reads the body of the message. "Trust us when we say, you really don’t want to miss this."

If you're looking for clues, the email sent to British consumers directs to a page located on the Professional section of Canon's website, with a background depicting a line animation of the manufacturer's RF mount.

The page reveals that the broadcast will be hosted by technology journalist and gadget enthusiast Lucy Hedges. The guest speaker is listed as Vladimir Rys, a professional sports and Formula 1 photographer from the Czech Republic.

The teaser on Canon's site also links to a holding page for a YouTube broadcast titled "The most exciting announcement of the year", set to go live on 14 September.

"Be the first to hear from Canon Ambassadors and experts about our ground-breaking innovation," reads the description. "Set a reminder and join us on the 14th of September to find out what’s coming – all we’ll say is you don’t want to miss this one!

"Our host for the event will be technology editor and gadget enthusiast, Lucy Hedges, who has a background in television and an eye on industry trends.

We are proud to introduce our guest speaker, Vladimir Rys, who’s a Canon Ambassador from Prague and is considered one of F1’s most influential sports photographers."

At the same time, a similar page has gone live on the Canon Japan website teasing that "A new era of video begins to run" (note that machine translation often substitutes 'video' for 'camera', so this may not be a video-specific announcement).

All will be revealed tomorrow, so stay tuned here as all the news is announced!

